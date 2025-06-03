Katie Dalton Named President Of Broadway Loyalty Program Audience Rewards

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Katie Dalton has been appointed President of Audience Rewards, Broadway's Official Loyalty Program. Dalton has been with Audience Rewards since joining as marketing director in 2010, most recently serving as Executive Vice President.

Over the past 15 years, she has led Audience Rewards from a startup to a powerful marketing platform driving over $1 billion in Broadway ticket sales and providing benefits to more than 3 million Broadway fans.

“Katie Dalton is a natural leader, and we're thrilled to appoint her as President of Audience Rewards,” said Charles Flateman, CEO of Audience Rewards and Executive Vice President at The Shubert Organization. “The company has been transformed under her aegis these past few years since Broadway emerged from the pandemic, and now we look forward to an even deeper relationship with Broadway's biggest fans in the years to come.”

“Earlier this year, we launched a reimagined Audience Rewards platform that makes it simpler than ever for theatergoers to earn unlimited rewards,” Dalton added. “Just as airline travelers use miles to get free flights, Broadway fans now have a more intuitive and user-friendly way to earn points they can redeem for free tickets. I'm excited to lead Audience Rewards into its next chapter as we continue creating new ways for millions of theater fans to enjoy meaningful benefits at the shows they love.”

Dalton moves into this role after most recently, leading the company through a comprehensive rebrand, modernization of its technology infrastructure, and launch of elevated fan engagement initiatives, laying the foundation for Audience Rewards' next phase of growth. It's now easier than ever for Broadway fans to earn unlimited rewards including free Broadway tickets, with new perks rolling out over the coming months.

Previously in Dalton's tenure at Audience Rewards, she has forged partnerships with global brands including American Express, Ticketmaster, and United Airlines; created high-impact customer experiences with celebrities like Jake Gyllenhaal and Kerry Washington; and expanded the program's footprint beyond Broadway to include the Metropolitan Opera and hundreds of Off-Broadway productions.

As Broadway's first and only loyalty program for theater fans, Audience Rewards is a vital sales and marketing tool for producers of live entertainment, and has become the go-to source for fan engagement activations, exclusive Broadway pre-sales and high-impact experiences.

For more information about Audience Rewards or to join the free loyalty program, visit www.audiencerewards.com.

KATIE DALTON is the President of Audience Rewards, Broadway's Official Loyalty Program, which offers benefits to over 3 million theatergoers. The program rewards fans with points for purchasing Broadway tickets, redeemable for free tickets and exclusive experiences. Over the past 15 years, Katie has led Audience Rewards' evolution from a startup to a powerful marketing platform driving over $1 billion in Broadway ticket sales. Katie serves as co-chair of the Partnerships and Sponsorships Committee for The Broadway League, the industry's official trade association. An advocate for female leaders, she co-founded The Broadway Women's Alliance, a nonprofit supporting over 1,000 women working on the business side of theater. She also serves on the board of directors for the Movemeant Foundation, which empowers middle school girls, and mentors in the NYU Tisch Drama Women's Mentorship Program. In 2019, Katie was recognized by Creative Artists Agency as one of the top 100 young executives in the United States. She is a graduate of the University of Virginia and a former cast member at Walt Disney World in Orlando, FL.

