Jay Binder's A LIFE IN CASTING Podcast Premieres on Broadway Podcast Network Today

RWS Entertainment Group, Binder Casting in association with the Broadway Podcast Network, have announced .... Jay Binder... A Life In Casting, a 5-episode podcast exploring the life and career of the esteemed casting director. Episodes will drop every Tuesday in June, with the first episode available today, Tuesday, June 16. Jay Binder... A Life in Casting is accessible wherever you listen to podcasts and at bpn.fm/alifeincasting.

Listen to the first episode below!

Casting directors are the unsung architects of the entertainment industry. And Jay Binder tops that list when it comes to curating memorable casts. From his early days in regional theatres around the country to working alongside Neil Simon on classics such as Lost In Yonkers to The Dinner Party, Binder has been at the forefront of crafting the image of a Broadway cast-while making some careers along the way.

Now, Binder relives the story of his career in this new podcast. Go behind-the-scenes as he impresses Edward Albee and lands the job, helps create the beloved City Centers Encores! series, and was instrumental in putting everyone from Kristin Chenoweth to Laura Benanti on the map. Jay Binder... A Life in Casting, a new five-episode podcast from RWS Entertainment Group and Binder Casting on the Broadway Podcast Network, premieres June 16. Hosted by Mark Peikert, with guest stars including Kate Burton, Jack Viertel, Laura Benanti, Terrence Mann and Ryan Stana...no Broadway fan should miss this!

The Podcast Will be Available on Apple/iTunes, Spotify, Stitcher, iHeart, TuneIn, Deezer, Player.FM, Pocket Cast, Podcast Addict and everywhere else you listen to podcasts.







