JAKE LANDAU: A MUSICAL REVUE Adds Maleah Joi Moon, Adrian Blake Enscoe and Joel Perez To Reading

Composer and lyricist Jake Landau is making a unique name for himself by creating a career that spans musical theater and classical music, often drawing comparisons in the press to Leonard Bernstein and Stephen Sondheim. This May, industry insiders will have the exclusive opportunity to hear Landau's latest work as well as pieces that draw these comparisons.

On May 1 and 5, Landau's music comes alive with Broadway's best. The 2024 Tony Award-winner for Best Actress in a Musical, Maleah Joi Moon (Hell's Kitchen), Joel Perez (Hazbin Hotel, Fun Home), Jakeim Hart (Hell's Kitchen), Adrian Blake Enscoe (Swept Away), Sydney Shepherd (First Date) and directed by recent Harold Prince Fellow Osh Ashruf (The Ruins, The 24 Hour Plays on Broadway) – all lend their talents to Jake Landau: A Musical Revue.

The special performances will feature works from Landau's musicals Psyche, a queer myth retelling of Psyche & Eros, that bridges the worlds of opera and musical theater and Rosie, an original story based on the iconic riveter. The showcase will also feature stand-alone songs from prospective future projects, new material written expressly for this revue, and the song cycle The Coin Toss last heard at Lincoln Center hailed by a critic as "so creative and innovative that one cannot help but be reminded of another musical theater titan whom everyone admires [Sondheim]."

Jake Landau is a Juilliard-trained composer/lyricist based in New York and London. He is a Clarendon Scholar of Oxford University; the youngest-ever winner of the Walter Hinrichsen Award from the American Academy of Arts and Letters; and one of NYFOS'S (New York Festival of Song) “9 under 34” composers. His works have been performed by the New York Philharmonic and by headlining Broadway stars such as Ciara Renée (Frozen, Waitress) and Jay Armstrong Johnson (Parade, On The Town). As a performer, he's music directed shows for Katrina Lenk (Company), George Abud (The Band's Visit, Lempicka), and more at legendary venues such as Birdland Jazz and 54 Below.

The creative team for Jake Landau: A Musical Revue also includes producer Lauren Weinberger (LHW Productions), assistant director Ella Martin, associate producer Noah Harouche and sound designer Eamon Goodman.

