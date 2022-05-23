Industry Pro Newsletter: Mask Mandate Extensions, Are Tourist's Returning?







As awards season continues forward, there is a strong sense of normalcy within the industry - however, the announcement last week from both the Broadway League and at least one regional arts organization that mask mandates will continue into the summer is a strong reminder that we aren't yet back to normal. Tourism in New York is still below pre-pandemic numbers, and while many shows felt a boost in the post Tony nomination period in their box office numbers, there are other shows that are reliant on that tourist box office that are hoping to survive into summer when those numbers are expected to rebound even further.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Industry Trends

Searching for a Common Language of Collaborative Methods

For actors and directors, there are clear schools of thought in terms of the approach to the work. For designers, those schools of thought are not as easily identifiable. Emily McConnel, writing for HowlRound, describes the need for such a shorthand. Read more...

Bringing Back Broadway: Situation's Peter Yagecic

The first in a new series from BroadwayWorld highlighting the people and companies that were involved in getting Broadway not only back on its feet, but back in a way that is building a better tomorrow. The first company we're highlighting is Situation and in this conversation with Peter Yagecic, we explore how the company embraces new technology, hybrid events, and more. Read more...

Broadway/New York

Lehman Trilogy and Kimberly Akimbo Lead Outer Critics Circle Awards

The winners of the 71st Annual Outer Critics Circle Awards were announced last week, with The Lehman Trilogy taking home 6 awards including Best New Play. Kimberly Akimbo scored four wins, including Best Off-Broadway Musical. Read more...

The Tony Awards Should Include an Award for Best Ensemble

Writing in The New York Times, Laura Collins-Hughes lays out the case for a Best Ensemble Tony Award - a case made even stronger in a season that had as many bumps in the road as getting Broadway re-opened during a pandemic. Read more...

First Standings Announced for BroadwayWorld Theatre Fans' Choice Awards

The 19th Annual Awards voting is open through June 3, but last week we released the first check in on the standings. Six is leading the Best Musical category, and Wicked leads Best Long Running show. Read more...

Broadway's Recovery Hinges on the Return of Tourists

With a big marketing push around the Tony Awards, many shows are hoping to capitalize on the ever increasing number of tourists returning to New York City. According to the city's tourism agencies, there are an expected 56 million visitors expected this year, about 85% of the levels pre-pandemic. Read more...

2022 Equity Foundation Awards Announced

A committee of theatre critics put together the list of honorees, which included Amber Gray, Austin Pendleton, Roslyn Ruff, and more. Read more...

Broadway League Extends Audience Mask Requirements

The League announced this week that audience members would still be required to be masked until June 30th. Read more...

Settlement Reached to End Non-Disclosure Agreements on Broadway

In response to the non-disclosure agreements that were common practice for shows on which Scott Rudin served as the lead producer, the agreement between Actors Equity and the Broadway League stipulates that non-disclosure agreements must be agreed to by the Union. The Union said they would only approve such agreements in very limited circumstances as it relates to intellectual property and financial information. Read more...

Regional

Chicago's Court Theatre Recieves the 2022 Regional Tony Award

The Court Theatre is celebrating their 67th Season, originally founded as an outdoor summer theatre at the University of Chicago. They are the sixth Chicago area theatre company to receive the Regional Tony Award. Read more...

James Caverly to Lead Olney's The Music Man

The production, inspired by Deaf West's Spring Awakening, will bring together deaf, hard of hearing, and hearing performers in the classic musical. The creative team is also a mix of hearing, non-hearing, and hard of hearing artists. Read more...

Theatre Washington Extends Vaccine and Mask Requirements for Audiences

Audiences in the DC area will continue to be required to show proof of vaccination and wear a mask through at least the end of July. Theatre Washington announced the extension last week on behalf of their 35 member organizations. Read more...

New LGBTQ+ Version of The Fantasticks to Premiere at Flint Rep

Tom Jones collaborated with director Michael Lluberes to rewrite the book of the longest running musical in history. Read more...

International

'Inequality is baked into the structure.' - How Working Class People Are Shut Out of the Arts

The Guardian takes a look at how those from working class backgrounds are shut out of pursuing careers in the arts - and that the outlook for bringing wider parity is at risk as the government and other organizations continue to reduce funding for an industry that for too long has relied on unpaid or underpaid labor. Read more...

The Case for Government Funding

ArtsHub looks beyond the economic case for the arts in Australia - one stat that artists everywhere should use: for every $1 billion turned over to the arts, 4,300 jobs are created vs only 1,200 jobs for every $1 billion given to the construction industry - by speaking with three artists about why their work is important for Australia's democracy. Read more...

Missed our last few newsletters?

May 16 - Box Office Realities Show Recovery Slow Across the Country

From Broadway to Milwaukee, Los Angeles and beyond - the box office realities facing many companies on what should have been their biggest productions of the year are stark. While governmental support over the past few years has helped companies stay afloat, with rising costs and additional pandemic related support no longer an option, the realities are starting to settle in. Audiences remain slow to return to many shows, with the casual audience member less likely to catch multiple shows per week. While recent BroadwayWorld survey data indicates that the dedicated theatre fan is still not only seeing multiple shows per week, but they are planning ahead and buying tickets in a 2-3 month window ahead of time, with everyone rushing back to the stage getting the show in front of a dedicated audience can prove to be a challenge. Read more...

May 10 - AEA Takes on Touring, Tony Nominations Announced

Tony Awards season is officially underway! With the announcement yesterday of the nominations, BroadwayWorld will be bringing you continuous coverage, stories, and exclusive interviews leading up to the big night in June. This is an exciting step to a return to normal operations of the theatre industry, but as some of our stories indicate this week, there is still a lot to sort out in terms of what the new normal will look like. Read more...

May 2 - Lortel Winners Announced, Drama Desk Nominations Delayed

At the top of our Industry Trends section this week, we have a story about honey from the bees at the Vienna State Opera. Paired with our other story in that section about implementing digital ticketing at venues, we can see this as two different ways that companies can go about reducing the environmental harm that comes from producing large-scale live events. On their own, these aren't going to solve the climate crisis by any stretch of the imagination, but they are both examples - one obvious, one less so - of ways that performing arts organizations can utilize their resources to make small positive changes. Read more

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for off-Broadway's Blindness and for Next on Stage Season 3! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now!

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.