The Broadway League Extends Broadway Mask Policy Through June 30

The Broadway League announced today that the owners and operators of all 41 Broadway theatres in New York City will extend the current mask requirement for audiences through at least June 30, 2022.

Charlotte St. Martin, President of The Broadway League said, "We're thrilled that nearly a quarter of a million people are attending Broadway shows weekly in this exciting spring season. As always, the safety and security of our cast, crew, and audience has been our top priority. By maintaining our audience masking requirement through at least the month of June, we intend to continue that track record of safety for all, despite the Omicron subvariants."

Audience masking protocols for July and beyond will be announced in June.