First Standings Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Musical, WICKED Leads Best Long Running Show & More!
Vote now through June 3rd, 2022.
Voting is open for the 19th Annual Theater Fans' Choice Awards through June 3rd! The Theatre Fans' Choice Awards are the biggest New York Theatre Awards, where YOU, the fans, get to have your say.
Awards season is in full swing with critics, press, and industry members all having their chances to nominate and vote - now it's the fans' turn.
Now in our 19th year, the Theater Fans' Choice Awards are the largest fan based awards of their kind. Open to anyone to vote, we're excited to present a full slate of eligible nominees in categories that both mirror the popular critical awards, as well as fan favorite categories for Best Tour, Ensemble and Off Broadway shows.
Each year we've set new records on the numbers of votes, and we're looking forward to another record year.
Voting will end at 11:59 PM ET on Friday, June 3rd, 2022.
There's 17 days to go!
Best Book of a Musical
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX - 33%
Michael R. Jackson - A Strange Loop - 25%
Lynn Nottage - MJ The Musical - 14%
Best Choreography
Christopher Wheeldon, Rich + Tone Talauega - MJ The Musical - 26%
Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - 23%
Warren Carlyle - Music Man (The) - 22%
Best Costume Design
Gabriella Slade - SIX - 34%
Santo Loquasto - Music Man (The) - 13%
Paul Tazewell - MJ The Musical - 13%
Best Direction of a Musical
Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage - SIX - 25%
Marianne Elliott - Company - 19%
Christopher Wheeldon - MJ The Musical - 15%
Best Direction of a Play
Neil Pepe - American Buffalo - 15%
Susan Stroman - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 13%
Camille A. Brown - for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf - 12%
Best Ensemble
SIX - 27%
Music Man (The) - 16%
MJ The Musical - 15%
Best Featured Actor in a Musical
Matt Doyle - Company - 19%
Jared Grimes - Funny Girl - 11%
Benjamin Pajak - The Music Man - 7%
Best Featured Actor in a Play
Darren Criss - American Buffalo - 26%
Jesse Williams - Take Me Out - 13%
Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out - 12%
Best Featured Actress in a Musical
Patti LuPone - Company - 21%
Jane Lynch - Funny Girl - 15%
Ayana George - MJ The Musical - 10%
Best Featured Actress in a Play
Jessie Mueller - Minutes (The) - 13%
Amber Gray - Macbeth - 12%
Rachel Dratch - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 10%
Best Leading Actor in a Musical
Hugh Jackman - Music Man (The) - 30%
Myles Frost - MJ The Musical - 20%
Jaquel Spivey - A Strange Loop - 15%
Best Leading Actor in a Play
Sam Rockwell - American Buffalo - 21%
Daniel Craig - Macbeth - 19%
Matthew Broderick - Plaza Suite - 14%
Best Leading Actress in a Musical
Sutton Foster - Music Man (The) - 23%
Samantha Pauly - SIX - 11%
Beanie Feldstein - Funny Girl - 11%
Best Leading Actress in a Play
Sarah Jessica Parker - Plaza Suite - 26%
Ruth Negga - Macbeth - 16%
Debra Messing - Birthday Candles - 15%
Best Lighting Design
Tim Deiling - SIX - 26%
Natasha Katz - MJ The Musical - 17%
Tyler Micoleau - American Buffalo - 9%
Best Long-Running Broadway Show
Wicked - 18%
Hamilton - 17%
Hadestown - 13%
Best Musical
SIX - 40%
MJ The Musical - 22%
A Strange Loop - 18%
Best Off-Broadway Musical
Assassins - Classic Stage Company - 26%
SUFFS - Public Theater - 16%
Kimberly Akimbo - Atlantic Theatre Company - 13%
Best Off-Broadway Play
Cyrano de Bergerac - Brooklyn Academy of Music - 20%
Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 - Signature Theatre - 9%
The Alchemist - Red Bull Theatre - 7%
Best Orchestrations
Tom Curran - SIX - 28%
David Holcenberg, Jason Michael Webb - MJ The Musical - 16%
Jonathan Tunick - Music Man (The) - 15%
Best Play
POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 34%
Minutes (The) - 13%
Lehman Trilogy (The) - 13%
Best Return Engagement
Waitress - 62%
Freestyle Love Supreme - 11%
American Utopia - 9%
Best Revival of a Musical
Company - 38%
Music Man (The) - 32%
Funny Girl - 21%
Best Revival of a Play
Take Me Out - 25%
for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf - 21%
American Buffalo - 18%
Best Scenic Design
Derek McLane, Peter Nigrini - MJ The Musical - 15%
Emma Bailey - SIX - 13%
Bunny Christie - Company - 13%
Best Score
Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX - 54%
Michael R. Jackson - A Strange Loop - 16%
Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick - Mrs. Doubtfire - 7%
Best Sound Design of a Musical
Paul Gatehouse - SIX - 32%
Gareth Owen - MJ The Musical - 19%
Scott Lehrer - Music Man (The) - 13%
Best Sound Design of a Play
Jessica Paz - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 13%
Bray Poor - Take Me Out - 12%
Mikaal Sulaiman - Macbeth - 12%
Best Touring Production
Six - 13%
Hamilton - 11%
Hadestown - 9%
