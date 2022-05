First Standings Announced For The 19th Annual Theatre Fans' Choice Awards - SIX Leads Best Musical, WICKED Leads Best Long Running Show & More!

Click Here for More Articles on BWW Awards

Best Book of a Musical

Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX - 33%

Michael R. Jackson - A Strange Loop - 25%

Lynn Nottage - MJ The Musical - 14%

Best Choreography

Christopher Wheeldon, Rich + Tone Talauega - MJ The Musical - 26%

Carrie-Anne Ingrouille - SIX - 23%

Warren Carlyle - Music Man (The) - 22%

Best Costume Design

Gabriella Slade - SIX - 34%

Santo Loquasto - Music Man (The) - 13%

Paul Tazewell - MJ The Musical - 13%

Best Direction of a Musical

Lucy Moss, Jamie Armitage - SIX - 25%

Marianne Elliott - Company - 19%

Christopher Wheeldon - MJ The Musical - 15%

Best Direction of a Play

Neil Pepe - American Buffalo - 15%

Susan Stroman - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 13%

Camille A. Brown - for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf - 12%

Best Ensemble

SIX - 27%

Music Man (The) - 16%

MJ The Musical - 15%

Best Featured Actor in a Musical

Matt Doyle - Company - 19%

Jared Grimes - Funny Girl - 11%

Benjamin Pajak - The Music Man - 7%

Best Featured Actor in a Play

Darren Criss - American Buffalo - 26%

Jesse Williams - Take Me Out - 13%

Jesse Tyler Ferguson - Take Me Out - 12%

Best Featured Actress in a Musical

Patti LuPone - Company - 21%

Jane Lynch - Funny Girl - 15%

Ayana George - MJ The Musical - 10%

Best Featured Actress in a Play

Jessie Mueller - Minutes (The) - 13%

Amber Gray - Macbeth - 12%

Rachel Dratch - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 10%

Best Leading Actor in a Musical

Hugh Jackman - Music Man (The) - 30%

Myles Frost - MJ The Musical - 20%

Jaquel Spivey - A Strange Loop - 15%

Best Leading Actor in a Play

Sam Rockwell - American Buffalo - 21%

Daniel Craig - Macbeth - 19%

Matthew Broderick - Plaza Suite - 14%

Best Leading Actress in a Musical

Sutton Foster - Music Man (The) - 23%

Samantha Pauly - SIX - 11%

Beanie Feldstein - Funny Girl - 11%

Best Leading Actress in a Play

Sarah Jessica Parker - Plaza Suite - 26%

Ruth Negga - Macbeth - 16%

Debra Messing - Birthday Candles - 15%

Best Lighting Design

Tim Deiling - SIX - 26%

Natasha Katz - MJ The Musical - 17%

Tyler Micoleau - American Buffalo - 9%

Best Long-Running Broadway Show

Wicked - 18%

Hamilton - 17%

Hadestown - 13%

Best Musical

SIX - 40%

MJ The Musical - 22%

A Strange Loop - 18%

Best Off-Broadway Musical

Assassins - Classic Stage Company - 26%

SUFFS - Public Theater - 16%

Kimberly Akimbo - Atlantic Theatre Company - 13%

Best Off-Broadway Play

Cyrano de Bergerac - Brooklyn Academy of Music - 20%

Twilight: Los Angeles, 1992 - Signature Theatre - 9%

The Alchemist - Red Bull Theatre - 7%

Best Orchestrations

Tom Curran - SIX - 28%

David Holcenberg, Jason Michael Webb - MJ The Musical - 16%

Jonathan Tunick - Music Man (The) - 15%

Best Play

POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 34%

Minutes (The) - 13%

Lehman Trilogy (The) - 13%

Best Return Engagement

Waitress - 62%

Freestyle Love Supreme - 11%

American Utopia - 9%

Best Revival of a Musical

Company - 38%

Music Man (The) - 32%

Funny Girl - 21%

Best Revival of a Play

Take Me Out - 25%

for colored girls who have considered suicide / when the rainbow is enuf - 21%

American Buffalo - 18%

Best Scenic Design

Derek McLane, Peter Nigrini - MJ The Musical - 15%

Emma Bailey - SIX - 13%

Bunny Christie - Company - 13%

Best Score

Toby Marlow, Lucy Moss - SIX - 54%

Michael R. Jackson - A Strange Loop - 16%

Wayne Kirkpatrick, Karey Kirkpatrick - Mrs. Doubtfire - 7%

Best Sound Design of a Musical

Paul Gatehouse - SIX - 32%

Gareth Owen - MJ The Musical - 19%

Scott Lehrer - Music Man (The) - 13%

Best Sound Design of a Play

Jessica Paz - POTUS: Or, Behind Every Great Dumbass are Seven Women Trying to Keep Him Alive - 13%

Bray Poor - Take Me Out - 12%

Mikaal Sulaiman - Macbeth - 12%

Best Touring Production

Six - 13%

Hamilton - 11%

Hadestown - 9%

