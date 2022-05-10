Industry Pro Newsletter: AEA Takes on Touring, Tony Nominations Announced







Tony Awards season is officially underway! With the announcement yesterday of the nominations, BroadwayWorld will be bringing you continuous coverage, stories, and exclusive interviews leading up to the big night in June. This is an exciting step to a return to normal operations of the theatre industry, but as some of our stories indicate this week, there is still a lot to sort out in terms of what the new normal will look like.

SUBSCRIBE NOW - Want this newsletter delivered to your inbox every Monday? Make sure and subscribe using the form at the top or bottom of this page to join the Industry Pro mailing list.

Industry Trends

AEA Files Double Breasting Grievance Against Waitress Tour Producers

Actors Equity Association has opened a grievance with the producers of Waitress - Barry and Fran Weissler and the National Artists Management Company - for double-breasting, the act of profiting from Union and Non-Union labor at the same time. This is not the only ongoing grievances for this practice that Equity has filed across the industry, and this latest act signals their intention to take on what has become common practice for producers attached to a union agreement finding a way to profit from non-union touring versions of their shows. Read more...

Fat Ham Wins 2022 Pulitzer Prize in Drama

The Tony Nominations weren't the only major announcement yesterday, as the Pulitzer Prize for Drama was awarded to James ljames for Fat Ham. Read more...

Actors Fund Changes Name

The fund, long focused on the entertainment industry beyond serving actors, has now updated their name to reflect that to the Entertainment Community Fund. Read more...

What Really Happened at The Lark?

Writing for American Theatre, Francisco Mendoza explores the myriad institutional challenges and issues that ultimately led to the closing of one of the most celebrated new play development institutions in recent history. While the official narrative cites fundraising challenges and the pandemic, those on the inside cite other issues that ultimately led to the closing. Read more...

Broadway/New York

2022 Tony Award Nominations

Tony Season is officially upon us. The nominations were announced yesterday by Adrienne Warren and Joshua Henry. A Strange Loop leads all shows with 11 nominations, and you can check out the list of nominees. Read more...

Live Reactions from the Nominees

The BroadwayWorld team was hard at work yesterday, gathering live reactions from the nominees. Check out their incredible coverage from yesterday's excitement! Read more...

BC/EFA Announces Spring Fundraising Totals - The Music Man Sets a Record

The red buckets and related activities raised more than $4.2 million this year, with The Music Man accounting for more than $2 million of the total. This was a record for any production in BC/EFA history. Read more...

'Search for Roxie' Winner Finally Gets Her Bow

Emma Pittman, who won the reality competition in early 2020, will play a two-week limited engagement in the role starting June 6th. Her appearance in the Broadway production of Chicago was severely delayed by the pandemic. Read more...

Regional

Stephanie Kyung Sun Walters Winner of 2022 Terrance McNally Award

The award given annually by Philadelphia Theatre Company is for playwrights born, raised, or currently residing in Philadelphia, additionally the panel has centered themes of queer identity, social justice, and the transformative power of art in their considerations. Last years winner, the first since the award was revived, was Donja R. Love. Read more...

Intiman Announces Wesley Frugé as Managing Director

Frugé will succeed Amy Zimmerman, and he has been at the Intiman full time since August of 2019 serving as the development and communications director. Read more...

International

Come From Away Will Return to Canada

With governmental support, the production will return with an all-Canadian cast in the Summer of 2024. The long-running production in Toronto had originally closed due to financial losses stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic. It will first play at the National Arts Centre before transferring to Toronto and being taken over by Mirvish Productions for an open ended run. Read more...

Andrew Lloyd Webber and Lin-Manuel Miranda to Collaborate for Queen's Jubilee

The Queen's Jubilee, celebrating 70 years on the throne - the first in the history of the monarchy - will take place this summer. Andrew Lloyd Webber has invited Lin-Manuel Miranda to collaborate on a project for the event. Read more...

Missed our last few newsletters?

May 2 - Lortel Winners Announced, Drama Desk Nominations Delayed

At the top of our Industry Trends section this week, we have a story about honey from the bees at the Vienna State Opera. Paired with our other story in that section about implementing digital ticketing at venues, we can see this as two different ways that companies can go about reducing the environmental harm that comes from producing large-scale live events. On their own, these aren't going to solve the climate crisis by any stretch of the imagination, but they are both examples - one obvious, one less so - of ways that performing arts organizations can utilize their resources to make small positive changes. Read more...

April 25 - Tony Awards Calendar Shifts, A Brooklyn Theater Tries a Netflix Model

The rising costs of production are putting a squeeze on many theatres - from Long Wharf to the Edinburgh fringe. While some of these costs are inflation related and are sure to come back down in the long term, it does leave the question of what theatres and producers can do as they try and recover from the past two years of challenges. Other stories in this week's newsletter take a look at the major cultural issues that existed at Break the Floor Productions, and the shifting calendar for awards season. Read more...

April 18 - AEA files with NLRB on Behalf of Waitress Tour, Vaccine Checks to End on Broadway

At the end of a busy April on Broadway, the vaccine check mandate is now scheduled to end for Broadway shows. While all Broadway theatres will still require strict audience masking through at least the end of May, many will stop checking audience members vaccination status on April 30th. The move is a continued nod not only to a desired return to pre-pandemic normalcy, but as New York's tourism industry continues to bounce back in a big way, many of those tourists either don't have a vaccine, or don't have a vaccine that is on the approved list of acceptable vaccines. Regionally, there is exciting news about new businesses and new performance spaces for companies, and on Broadway, Disney Theatrical brings a new wrinkle to the theatrical ticketing world. Read more ...

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for off-Broadway's Blindness and for Next on Stage Season 3! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now!

Want this newsletter in your inbox every week? Subscribe here.

Want more information about marketing options with BroadwayWorld? Request a media kit here and a member of our sales and marketing team will reach out promptly.