Industry Pro Newsletter: Awards Season in Full Swing, Inflation Challenges Australian Arts Groups

As awards season gets fully underway with the Tony Award Nominations announced last week, and the Lortel Awards last night, the industry gets ready to celebrate the incredible work on the New York stage this past season - a season crowded with celebrities, big revivals, and exciting new shows. Around the globe, companies are grappling with rising costs of production and lower government funding.

Employment Opportunity

Co-Technical Director - Gulfshore Playhouse

Gulfshore Playhouse, a mission-driven, professional theatre company located in Naples, Florida, is seeking a dynamic, detail-oriented and organized individual to serve as a second Technical Director.

Industry Trends

Hollywood Reporter: SAG-AFTRA Strikes Deal with Nielson for Streaming Data

The union has worked out a deal for Nielson to provide the union with third-party streaming data, as the union and producers continue to work out various work agreements in the streaming age.

Broadway/New York

Lucille Lortel Award Winners

Last night, at NYU’s Skirball Center, the Lucille Lortel Awards were presented - these awards, organized by the Off-Broadway League and Lucille Lortel Theatre, recognize the best of off-Broadway Theatre.

Full Tony Awards Coverage

For an in-depth look at the Tony Awards, and other Awards leading up to the big night, make sure to check out BroadwayWorld’s full Tony Awards Guide!

Full List of 2024 Tony Award Nominees

Missed the announcement or just want to review? Here is our guide to all of the 2024 Tony Award Nominees!

Behind the Scenes with the 2024 Tony Nominees

Go behind the scenes and meet the nominees with BroadwayWorld for this year’s Tony Awards. Nominations were announced last week.

Regional

Yahoo News: L.A. Phil Names Kim Noltemy President and CEO

Kim Noltemy is appointed as the new President and CEO of the Los Angeles Philharmonic. With extensive experience in arts administration, most recently at the Dallas Symphony Orchestra, Noltemy brings visionary leadership to one of the nation's premier orchestras. Her appointment underscores a commitment to innovation and artistic excellence in the classical music landscape.

Minnesota Students Held Sit-In to Protest Canceled Theatre Productions

Students in Minnesota stage a sit-in protest against the cancellation of theater productions due to budget cuts at the College of St. Scholastica. The demonstration highlights the importance of arts education and creative expression in academic settings. Students demand reinstatement of theater programs to preserve cultural enrichment and educational opportunities. The cuts came amidst a 30% drop in enrollment.

American Theatre: Bridget Leak Named Know Theatre of Cincinnati Producing Artistic Director

Bridget Leak is appointed as the new Producing Artistic Director of Know Theatre of Cincinnati. With a background in theater production and artistic direction, Leak brings creative expertise and leadership to the role. Her appointment signals a new chapter for the theater company as it continues to engage audiences and foster artistic excellence.

Adrienne Arsht Center Creates First Endowed Chair for Education and Community Engagement

The Adrienne Arsht Center establishes its first endowed chair dedicated to education and community engagement. The initiative underscores a commitment to arts education and outreach in the Miami community. The endowed chair aims to enhance programming and initiatives that promote cultural enrichment and accessibility.

International

ArtsHub: Alarming Cost Increases for Arts Organizations Not in Line with Funding Levels

Arts organizations face alarming cost increases that outpace funding levels, posing financial challenges. The discrepancy between rising operational costs and stagnant funding jeopardizes the sustainability of cultural institutions. The report calls for increased support and investment to ensure the viability of arts organizations and maintain cultural vitality.

BroadwayWorld Resources

BroadwayWorld Stage Mag - A Fully Interactive Show Program

The digital solution to your show program needs - want to see what's possible? Check out the Stage Mag's for A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder and for The Musical of Musicals (The Musical!)! Then start building your own at stagemag.broadwayworld.com.

Add Your Show to our Regional Events Calendar

As audiences get set to return to in-person performances, and as your company works to market your own return to the stage, make sure you've got your upcoming shows in our regional events calendars. Listings are free of charge, with boosting options available. Get your show listed now

