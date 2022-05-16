Amber Gray, Kara Young & More Receive 2022 Actors' Equity Foundation Awards

The Actors' Equity Foundation announced the recipients of its 2022 awards.

The Actors' Equity Foundation, served by a committee of theatre critics, announces the following awards:

The Richard Seff Award for two veteran actors is awarded to Betsy Aidem (Marcel in Prayer for the French Republic) and Austin Pendleton (Mr. Oldfield in The Minutes).

The Clarence Derwent Award for the two most promising performances of the season in a supporting role is given to Justin Cooley (Seth in Kimberly Akimbo) and Kara Young (Letitia in Clydes).

The Callaway Award for the two best performances in a classical play is awarded to Carson Elrod (Dapper in The Alchemist) and Roslyn Ruff (Mrs. Antrobus in The Skin of our Teeth).

The Bayfield Award for most outstanding performance in a Shakespearean play is given to Amber Gray for her performance in Macbeth as Banquo.

The Judges' Panel includes: Joe Dziemianowicz; Adam Feldman, Time Out New York; Harry Haun, The Observer; Elysa Gardner, New York Sun, New York Stage Review; and Frank Scheck, Hollywood Reporter/New York Stage Review.

The Actors' Equity Foundation, a philanthropic and humanitarian nonprofit organization, was created in 1962 to aid and assist the members of the acting profession and to promote the theatre arts. It is separate from Actors' Equity Association and is funded by estate bequests and individual donations.