THE FANTASTICKS Creator Tom Jones to Debut New LGBTQ+ Rewrite at The Flint Repertory Theatre

Flint Repertory Theatre is set to debut an LGBTQ+ rewrite of the longest-running musical in history, The Fantasticks, on June 3rd. The show is set to runt through June 19.

With a new rewrite by book writer and lyricist Tom Jones, in collaboration with director Michael Lluberes, the young lovers at the story's center are re-imagined as two young men. The Fantasticks is a funny and beautiful allegory about falling in love and growing up.

The cast will include Jason Briggs, Ben Cherry, Janet Haley, Diane Hill, Neil McCaffrey, Richard Payton, Jeremiah Porter, Catherine Shaffner

The production features a revised book and lyrics by Tom Jones, music by Harvey Schmidt, direction by Michael Lluberes, choreography by Brad Willcuts, musical direction by Brian E. Buckner, scenic design by Shane Cinal, costume design by Brandon R. McWilliams, lighting design by Chelsie McPhillimy. The production stage manager is Melissa Collins.