IRCPA Presents MOVING ARTISTS FORWARD With Managers Kathy Domoney And Andrew Kwan







Artists managers help artists to define their goals and to achieve them. They take the roles of sounding board, confidant, protector and devil's advocate - sometimes leading, sometimes following, and at times just getting out of the way. In the time of the Pandemic, what to do?

Two of Canada's foremost artists managers, Kathy Domoney and Andrew Kwan, have devised new programs to move their artists forward. They discuss their new initiatives in the latest Zoom conversation presented by the International Resource Centre for Performing Artists, a service organization for Canada's musicians.

Debra Chandler, a founding member of the IRCPA, hosts their discussion in Moving Artists Forward, Wednesday, December 2, at 4:30 pm EST, on Zoom. Attendance is free, but pre-registration is required, with an RSVP to info@ircpa.net. The Zoom link will be provided closer to the date. More information is available at https://ircpa.net.

Both Kwan and Domoney are members of NAPAMA, North American Performing Arts Managers/Agents.

Director of Domoney Artists, Kathy Domoney enjoyed her own successful performing career of more than 25 years as a lyric soprano - and took part in the IRCPA's programs in her early years - before turning to artist management in 2008 to guide and assist established and emerging singers in their careers. During the pandemic, she conceived and has produced Opera Breaks, which she describes as a series of "cinema meets opera" videos. Working with director François Racine, she has been showcasing 10 singers from her roster, filmed in unexpected locations in Toronto by Coffeeshop Creative. A new video on this "cinematic musical journey" has been added every week since early October on Instagram.

Now in his 29th season as director of Andrew Kwan Artists Management Inc. (AKAM), award-winning manager Andrew Kwan is internationally respected for his work in career development and management for many of Canada's most established classical musicians. He recently created The New Gen, curated and produced by AKAM. The project serves as a springboard for talented young musicians on the cusp their professional career, by pairing two of Canada's up and coming instrumentalists with a veteran artist in a concert of solo and chamber works, which will be toured. The inaugural season will feature pianist James Parker performing with and mentoring The New Gen artists Brian Mangrum, horn, and Boson Mo, violin.

The International Resource Centre for Performing Artists (IRCPA) is a charitable organization that has served emerging professional musicians in their search for excellence and international careers since 1983. As the IRCPA is part of the support system in the Music Industry, it works behind the scenes helping artists keep their skills sharpened, become savvy professionals in the industry and start their own small businesses, thereby reducing the GAP between training and employment. The organization encourages proactive entrepreneurial thinking and experiential, lifelong learning, and provides access to the world's top experienced artists who generously give them the benefit of their experience.

Moving Artists Forward is the IRCPA's fifth free Zoom Conversation organized during the COVID-19 pandemic to inspire musicians and keep spirits up. Hosted by Debra Chandler, they have featured chats with soprano Sondra Radvanovsky, Canadian Opera Company General Director Alexander Neef (with music journalist Joseph So), legendary jazz singer Sheila Jordan (with singer Ori Dagan), and playwright and musician Tomson Highway.

The IRCPA welcomes donations to match a $10,000 contribution from an anonymous donor. Donations may be made via the website.







