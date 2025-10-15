INVASION: CHRISTMAS CAROL to Have Industry Readings in November

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Atlanta, Georgia based theater company, Dad’s Garage, in association with Inverness Productions, will present two private industry readings of their long-running hit holiday show, Invasion: Christmas Carol, this November in New York. Directed by Sean Daniels (The White Chip), the readings will take place at 11am and 3pm on Monday, November 3rd, at Open Jar Studios.

In Invasion: Christmas Carol, the award-winning Dad’s Garage ensemble skewers and twists the quintessential holiday play, A Christmas Carol, by combining scripted theatre and improv.

In addition to the ghosts of Christmas past, present, and future, Ebeneezer Scrooge and the rest of his Dickensian universe is visited by a new, wacky surprise character at the top of each performance that even the cast can’t predict. Every show, Scrooge’s story unfolds in new and unpredictable ways sure to make you laugh through the entire holiday season–and appreciate the spirit of the original story in a whole new light.

A cult-classic at Dad’s Garage, Invasion: Christmas Carol, has been playing to sold-out audiences during the holidays since 2008. This will be the first time the show is presented in New York.

The cast of Invasion: Christmas Carol will include Amber Nash (Archer), Tim Stoltenberg, Kevin Gillese, Freddy Boyd, Josh Quinn and Karen Cassady.

Dad’s Garage is an award-winning nonprofit theatre founded in 1995. They perform improv comedy, scripted plays, original works, and musicals almost every week of the year—both at their home in Atlanta, GA and at festivals and events across North America. Altogether, they produce more than 400 shows annually.

Dad’s Garage serves as a launch pad for creative success. Their performers, designers, and other artists are recognized leaders in their fields, working in film, television, and theatre nationwide. Their work has been seen and heard in Archer, Aqua Teen Hunger Force, Too Many Cooks, and Selma, and their ensemble members are regulars at the Atlanta Fringe Festival, Edmonton International Fringe Theatre Festival, and various top-tier film festivals. Most of the shows they produce are created entirely in-house by their award-winning artistic ensemble. The work developed here often goes on to be staged at other theatres across the country. While nearly all their artists are skilled improvisers, they also write, direct, design, and perform in their scripted productions—bringing creativity and collaboration to every corner of the stage.





