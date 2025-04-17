HERE THERE ARE BLUEBERRIES Licensing Rights Acquired by Concord Theatricals

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Concord Theatricals has secured exclusive worldwide stage licensing rights in all languages to Moisés Kaufman and Amanda Gronich’s 2024 Pulitzer Prize finalist Here There Are Blueberries for its Samuel French imprint.

“At this moment in our collective history, a play about complacency, complicity and culpability that probes into the conscience of a nation seems not only necessary but urgent,” said Kaufman and Gronich. “We are thrilled to be partnering with Concord Theatricals to bring Here There Are Blueberries to theaters, classrooms and communities around the world.”

“The team at Concord have long been admirers of the critical work Tectonic Theatre Project does for the theatre industry and for storytelling, in general,” said Amy Rose Marsh, Senior Vice President of Acquisitions and Artistic Development at Concord Theatricals. “Here There Are Blueberries is a profoundly observant piece about the complex relationship between human nature and unimaginable tragedy.”

In 2007, a mysterious album featuring Nazi-era photographs arrived at the desk of a U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum archivist. As curators unraveled the shocking truth behind the images, the album soon made headlines and ignited a debate that reverberated far beyond the museum walls. Based on real events, and developed over more than a decade, Here There Are Blueberries tells the story of these historical photographs—what they reveal about the perpetrators of the Holocaust, and our own humanity.

Here There Are Blueberries premiered at La Jolla Playhouse in 2022 as co-production with Tectonic Theater Project, with a subsequent residency at Shakespeare Theatre Company in 2023. In 2024, the production moved off-Broadway to New York Theatre Workshop, where it became the highest-grossing production in the theatre’s 45-year history. That same year, the play was recognized as a finalist for the Pulitzer Prize in Drama.

