HB Studio Reveals New Shared Leadership Structure

In July of 2025, HB Studio's Board of Directors voted unanimously in approval of a new shared leadership structure to guide the organization into its next chapter. Following a national search conducted by Evolution Management Consultants, the Board has made the decision to adopt a Co-Executive Director model, one that they believe best aligns with HB's values, supports our strategic priorities and honors the unique complexities of our artistic and educational mission.

Effective immediately, HB will be helmed by Francesca Ferrara as the organization's Co-Executive Director of Programs. She joins Christopher Hibma, prior the Interim Chief Operating Officer and now elevated to the position of the Interim Co-Executive Director, Strategy & Operations. Each Co-Executive Director will report directly to the Board of Directors and will bring focus to distinct yet interconnected areas of HB's work.

Ferrara, in her new role, will lead the artistic, pedagogical, and community-facing programs of HB Studio. Her vision, integrity and long-standing commitment to the organization ensure that HB remains a rigorous, responsive and nurturing home for our faculty and students. Hibma, in his continuing role, will provide leadership across operations, institutional strategy and external partnerships—grounding HB's infrastructure in thoughtful, sustainable practices that support our mission and community. Together, Ferrara and Hibma will collaborate on matters of strategic alignment, organizational culture and cross-departmental cohesion, building upon past foundations and shaping HB's future with creativity, care and clarity. They follow in the footsteps of the organization's long-time Executive and Artistic Director Edith Meeks, who served HB Studio in that capacity for 19 years between 2006 and 2025.

Francesca Ferrara says, "Being passed the torch of leadership at HB Studio, my longtime artistic home, is truly the honor of a lifetime. I am thrilled to be working alongside the talented Christopher Hibma to preserve Herbert and Uta's legacy. Now, more than ever, artists need a safe space to practice, to commune, to create, to make mistakes, and to blossom. Together we will usher HB Studio into its next chapter, ensuring that the notion of 'art for all' lives on for years to come."

Marie-Louise Stegall, HB Studio's Board of Directors President, says, "The innovative dual leadership structure positions the organization for an exciting new era. We thank Francesca and Christopher for their excellent achievements and look forward to working with them both to shape the next chapter of our beloved institution and to ensure it continues to serve the performing arts community with the highest quality and most impactful training and programs."





