Ghost Light Global Will Host Trip to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival This Summer

Theater travel organization Ghost Light Global will take a group of industry professionals to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland this summer. The trip will take place August 23-28, and will feature performances, networking opportunities, and more.
As Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society board members, Chris and Molly of Ghost Light Global are Worldwide Entertainment curators designing bespoke travel, cultural, and culinary experiences for patrons of the arts.
Ghost Light Global was founded with the hope of building community around travel and bringing the world to the arts, wherever they can be found. Molly is an accomplished theatre producer and Chris & Molly are on the US Board of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, members and sponsors of the National Alliance of Musical Theatre, have spent decades working on stage and behind the scenes in the arts.
