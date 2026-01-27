Ghost Light Global Will Host Trip to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival This Summer

🎭 NEW! Industry Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Industry & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Theater travel organization Ghost Light Global will take a group of industry professionals to the Edinburgh Fringe Festival in Scotland this summer. The trip will take place August 23-28, and will feature performances, networking opportunities, and more.

As Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society board members, Chris and Molly of Ghost Light Global are Worldwide Entertainment curators designing bespoke travel, cultural, and culinary experiences for patrons of the arts.

Ghost Light Global was founded with the hope of building community around travel and bringing the world to the arts, wherever they can be found. Molly is an accomplished theatre producer and Chris & Molly are on the US Board of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe Society, members and sponsors of the National Alliance of Musical Theatre, have spent decades working on stage and behind the scenes in the arts.

Fringe Industry Adventure Highlights

﻿﻿LUXURIATE in a 5-night stay in the beautiful 5-star Virgin Hotels Edinburgh, in the heart of Edinburgh's Old Town.

﻿﻿KICK OFF your week's celebrations with a 'Welcome to Edinburgh' dinner party with special guests from FRINGE leadership.

﻿﻿MIX IT UP at events, parties and talks with industry leaders from the US, UK and beyond. The industry descends on Edinburgh in August. Don't miss out!

﻿﻿ATTEND a carefully curated schedule of shows featuring 3-5 world-class performances per day from the Edinburgh Festival Fringe and the Edinburgh International Festival.

﻿﻿DELIGHT in additional group meals at some of Edinburgh's favorite restaurants and venues.

﻿﻿DON YOUR FINEST for an optional add-on evening at the Royal Edinburgh Military Tattoo.

﻿﻿RAISE A GLASS toasting a week of theatre and friends at a "Farewell to Edinburgh" closing night dinner party.

Learn more about the trip and how to join in here.






