Free SM TECH FRIDAY Webinar Series Returns For Limited Season

The popular free webinar series, SM Tech Fridays, are back! SM Tech Fridays explore programs, apps, and products for theater practitioners. The webinars are free and open to everyone to learn the latest innovations on products old and new.

The series runs Fridays, April 18th – May 16th at 1:30pm ET and registration includes replays of the webinars. The series culminates in the fully hybrid Broadway Stage Management Symposium, the annual conference bringing stage managers together to learn, grow, and connect, May 17 – 19.

Anyone interested in joining can sign up with this link or at www.broadwaysymposium.com/sm-tech-fridays

The partners presenting at SM Tech Fridays are:

Stage Write, the industry standard blocking & tracking app, shares the latest updates and tips on harnessing the power of this great program.

The Empty Space, demonstrates Virtual Callboard. This popular theatre management system is an easy and effective way to organize your productions. See the most recent updates on this SM Tech Friday.

Showbuilder, is a powerful and innovative program, with online solutions for everyone in the production process. See the many ways Showbuilder can help you and your process.

Prospero is a new theatrical software program that can mange your calendars, venue ops, and digital displays in one easy interface. Get to know Prospero!

Cuelist updates your call script and communications, making sharing information about cues instantaneous, collaborative and environmentally friendly. Learn how to use this easy tool to great effect.

“Everywhere I go I hear how much people love SM Tech Friday, and what an invaluable resource they have been. It's a space for innovators and practitioners to connect, where stage managers of all levels can learn the latest about products to help them in their work! The more we know, the more efficient and effective we can be, making us better for our collaborators and ourselves.” – Matthew Stern

Registration is required. All sessions are 100% free and open to all.

Register for all sessions at: https://tinyurl.com/3ujvc9yv.

