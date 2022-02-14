Former Columbia Artists Theatricals President Gary McAvay Has Passed Away







Gary McAvay, former President of Columbia Artists Theatricals has passed away at age 68.

Gary Scott McAvay, 68, of New York, NY and Newtown, Connecticut, passed away peacefully in his sleep on February 10, 2022, in New York City. He was the beloved partner of Jann Simpson.

Gary was born on July 20, 1953 in Bridgeport, Connecticut to Raymond H. McAvay and Betty Carter McAvay. He attended Daniel Hand High School in Madison, Connecticut, where his lifelong passion for the theater was born. From the amateur stage of Hand, he went on to pursue a BFA in Theater and Film at Denison University, followed by an MFA at Brooklyn College, before landing an internship in 1980 in the mail room of Columbia Artists Management Inc. From there, he worked his way up to become president of Columbia Artists Theatricals, a highly regarded and internationally acclaimed theatrical management and booking organization.



Gary was an expert at his craft, building important relationships and representing top Broadway producers. With significant focus, purpose, and optimal integrity, Gary arranged multiple contiguous and financially rewarding theatrical tours throughout North America and beyond. In his career spanning four decades, Gary represented hundreds of the greatest titles and artists in the world including CATS, STOMP, CHICAGO, ANNIE, CAROUSEL, SUNSET BOULEVARD, TAP DOGS, and Savion Glover. He was an acclaimed member of the theatre industry, garnering numerous awards and accolades throughout his illustrious career.

Beyond his passion for theater and the arts, Gary loved the water, whether body surfing, boating, and clamming in the Long Island Sound, or kayaking and watching the sunrise from the balcony of his lake house in Newtown. Being by the water and in nature gave him joy and restored his spirit. Gary was also a weathered traveler, both abroad and at home, having covered each of the fifty states. He was an avid reader and gifted writer, whose thoughtfully-picked words transformed simple greeting cards into memorable missives. He took great pleasure in being with his children and grandchildren, making a point to never miss a dance recital or sports game.



A loving partner, brother, father, and grandfather to those closest to him, Gary was also a dear friend to countless others. With his wide circle of life-long friends, Gary joked that he needed three phones to hold all of his contacts. His gentleness and generosity, warmth and wisdom, have marked many lives. His friends would say Gary was the light in any room he entered, always witty and gregarious, yet humble, kind and caring. He never lost his good humor and positive outlook even when faced with overwhelming obstacles. He was a mentor and trusted advisor and has been credited with helping to start the careers of many in the industry he helped pioneer.



Gary is survived by his son and daughter-in-law, Joshua and Erin McAvay of Hanover, Massachusetts; his son Benjamin McAvay of Los Angeles, California; his daughter Haley McAvay of York, United Kingdom; his brother and sister-in law, Douglas and Pamela McAvay of Chester, Connecticut; his sister and sister-in-law Gail McAvay and Ruby Melton of West Haven, Connecticut; and his three grandchildren Sophie McAvay, Lilly McAvay and Daniel McAvay of Hanover, Massachusetts. He was predeceased by his son, Eben McAvay.

Calling hours for Gary will be held Wednesday, February 16, 2022 from 12:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. at Swan Funeral Home, 825 Boston Post Rd., Madison, Connecticut 06443. A funeral service, at Swan Funeral Home, will follow at 3:00 p.m. All are welcome.

