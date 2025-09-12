Foresight Theatrical Unveils Leadership Transitions

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Foresight Theatrical revealed a planned transition in company partnership that both honors its legacy and strengthens its future. Two long-standing team members, Nick Ginsberg and Jalaina Ross, have been promoted to partners alongside Aaron Lustbader and Mark Shacket. Ginsberg and Ross started with Foresight over a decade ago as associate general managers and have risen through the company, honing their skills as leaders and strategists for the organization and the Broadway industry.

At the same time, partner Allan Williams, a 40+ year veteran general manager and executive producer of more than 100 Broadway, touring and international productions, continues his association with Foresight as an executive producer and consultant while stepping down as a general management partner. Having been with the evolution of the company for decades, alongside founder Alan Wasser, he has helped shaped its vision and reputation and remains an integral part of the daily team, ensuring clients and staff benefit from his skilled expertise.

“This is a tremendously exciting moment for our company as we look towards the future,” said Aaron Lustbader. “Nick and Jalaina both bring fresh new perspectives, humanity and passion to their work and we are thrilled to welcome both of them as partners.” Mark Shacket added, “Their leadership and commitment to the company have been invaluable, and this step ensures our continued success for years to come.” Both Lustbader and Shacket also shared, “We have worked for and, for the past thirteen years, alongside our mentor and friend Allan Williams for most of our careers. We couldn’t be more pleased to continue our collaboration with him in this capacity, providing exemplary service for our clients and mentorship for our staff.”





