Film Lab Launches Elevating Women in Entertainment Series

This fall, Film Lab debuts Elevating Women in Entertainment, a new interview series that gives audiences access to the women - and their male allies - shaping today's film and television industries.

"Representation, on screen and behind the camera, shapes the stories we tell and who gets to tell them," explained actor and Film Lab CEO Jennifer Betit Yen. "EWIE makes the wisdom of women leaders in entertainment accessible to every creative, helping to level the Playing Field."

The free series brings together Broadway stars, Sundance insiders, entertainment executives, and creatives of all kinds who share candid, real-world insights for anyone seeking to break into the business or take their careers to the next level. Each episode premieres on Film Lab's YouTube Channel, offering unfiltered advice and empowering stories from leading voices.

The schedule includes:

And more to be announced!

With its focus on mentorship, allyship, and representation across race, gender, and genre, Elevating Women in Entertainment serves both as a resource for creatives and a call to action for the industry.

Follow the full series at YouTube.com/@filmlabinc.





