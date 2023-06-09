Feature: The Drama League's Campaign for Irene Gandy Stage Directing Assistantship

Irene is intelligent, connected, and Broadway’s original fashionista!

By: Jun. 09, 2023

Bevin Ross, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks,
Irene Gandy & Bonnie Comley
Photo by: Catalin Media

Irene Gandy was the first person Bonnie Comley, President of The Drama League, called when she was recruiting new Board members. Gandy was unanimously elected to join the board and jumped into fundraising and committee work. Soon after joining the board, Gandy received word that she would be honored with The American Theatre Wing and The Broadway League’s Tony Honors for Excellence in the Theatre. It's been non-stop ever since for Gandy, who will turn 80 years old in November. 

“I knew Irene would be a great addition to the board,” Comley said,” but I also felt that she had more to offer. Irene is intelligent, connected, and Broadway’s original fashionista.” The Drama League Executive Director, Bevin Ross, and Artistic Director, Gabriel Stelian-Shanks, agreed and suggested renaming an initiative in Irene’s name.” At the May Drama League Awards, it was announced. "In recognition of the incomparable Irene Gandy’s over fifty-year (and counting!)  career in the theater and numerous contributions to the growth of the careers of many notable leaders in the field, The Drama League is launching a campaign to name The Drama League’s Irene Gandy Directing Assistantship in her honor.

Irene Gandy has been the only Black female press agent member of ATPAM (Association of Theatrical Press Agents and Managers) for over 50 years. She has worked with Producer Jeffrey Richards for over three decades as both a producer and a press representative. In addition to her Special Honors Tony Award, she received a Tony for Best Revival of a Musical for Porgy and Bess. She has produced and publicized tours and regional productions. Her connections and friendships go back decades, and she uses these connections to the benefit of others."

Irene Gandy is a trailblazer. She has been at the forefront of Broadway and off-broadway, not only witnessing the changes but driving the changes to the industry,” Comley said, “and one of the greatest gifts we have received from Irene is her generosity. Irene has always focused on including others and sharing her experiences and knowledge with the generations following her. It's what has elevated her to Broadway Legend status.”    

The Drama League, founded in 1910, is one of the oldest non-profit arts services organizations with a mission to serve early career stage directors. The Directors Project initiative was started in 1984  and has become the preeminent directing program in the country. For the past ten years, at least one-third of all Broadway shows have been directed by Drama League Directors Project alumni.  

The soon-to-be-renamed The Drama League’s Irene Gandy, Directing Assistantship directors, will continue to work with acclaimed BIPOC stage directors on professional productions across the US. These assistantships will offer peer-to-peer mentorships and training in best practices and techniques to deal with racism, inequity, and injustice in these workplaces. The directors in the assistantships will also be provided financial assistance. The Drama League’s Campaign for Irene Gandy Stage Directing Assistantships will aid in transitioning BIPOC and Global Majority directors from being underrepresented to becoming the leaders in the room.   

For more information about contributing to The Drama League’s Irene Gandy Directing Assistantship program, please visit our online donation portal or contact Executive Director Bevin Ross at bevin@dramaleague.org or 212-244-9494 Ext. 113. 





