Craig Bierko, Madeleine Martin and More to Star in UNCLE VODKA Industry Presentations

8180 Films will present a private, by-invitation-only industry presentation of Uncle Vodka, a new play written by McAdoo Greer and Rebecca Reynolds. Presentations take place Monday, June 23 at 5PM, and Tuesday, June 24, at 12PM in midtown Manhattan.

Karen Carpenter (Love Loss and What I Wore), directs a cast including Tony Award nominee Craig Bierko (Girl from the North Country, Guys and Dolls), Hannah Cruz (Suffs, Hamilton), Carson Elrod (Peter and the Starcatcher, Noises Off), Richard Hollis (Hangmen, The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time), Kate MacCluggage (Left on Tenth, The Farnsworth Invention), Madeleine Martin (Showtime’s “Californication”, Picnic), and Kellie Overbey (The Coast of Utopia, Mary Page Marlowe). Deanna Kahn is the Stage Manager.

When their scheming brother invokes the Law of Partition, his three sisters are forced to buy him out or sell their beloved family cottage. Can the cottage be saved? Can the family survive? And what the hell happened to Grandfather's gun?



“Our jumping-off point for Uncle Vodka was what happens when a family's ‘old money’ starts to run out,” say playwrights McAdoo Greer and Rebecca Reynolds. “Having the self-absorbed brother put his three sisters in the position of losing their 100-year-old family cottage or coming up with a boatload of cash reminded us of the crumbling aristocracy of Chekhov's world...only funnier. And to quote Kacey Musgraves' hit song, Family is Family: ‘They own too much wicker and drink too much liquor. You'd wash your hands of them, but blood's always thicker.’”



