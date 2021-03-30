Cleveland Musical Theatre Rebrands as New City Music Theatre In NYC







Cleveland Musical Theatre rebrands as New City Music Theatre and will move to New York City. New City Music Theatre (NCMT) responds to the artistic needs of a contemporary world. Originally founded in 2014 as Cleveland Musical Theatre, its guiding principle was to respond to a deep need for professional theatre experiences for young, emerging artists in the city of Cleveland.

As Cleveland Musical Theatre, NCMT has produced groundbreaking, collaborative projects that have included Pete(Her)Pan by Douglas Lyons and Melvin Tunstall III and the world premiere of the newly revised Jane Eyre by Tony Nominee Paul Gordon and Olivier Award Winner John Caird. Since 2014, NCMT has successfully produced 8 events including the acclaimed 2019 benefit concert of Into the Woods at New York City's Town Hall featuring Tony Award Winner Alice Ripley. NCMT productions have been honored with awards from the Cleveland Critics Circle and Cleveland Theatre Scene.

In moving from Cleveland to New York, NCMT expands its ability to provide educational opportunities to aspiring performers in more accessible, equitable, and inclusive ways. New York provides NCMT a national stage by which to affect real and positive change in the theatrical community.

New City Music Theatre's mission is to harness the power of the performing arts to challenge the status quo and to respond to the pulse of a contemporary generation through engaging, informed and inclusive experiences on and off the stage. This will be accomplished by:

building a new artistic home on the foundation of inclusivity and acceptance

developing progressive new musical theatre works and reimagined productions through the lens of modern-day cultural relevance

giving new voice to underrepresented groups in our communities through works that represent a diverse cross section of our human experience

engaging and provoking audiences with theatrical experiences that challenge and ignite the imagination

creating new professional opportunities for early-career theatre makers

educating aspiring artists for brighter, successful futures and new career paths

forging a new and supportive community of artists and audience members that foster a shared dialogue and an openness of ideas

NCMT's Board of Directors is led by Board Chair Jamibeth Margolis (ARTIOS Award Winning Casting Director, Director, Professor) and includes Dylan Freeman (Actor, Chair of NCMT Emerging Artists Advisory Board), Rick Edinger (Music Director, Actor, Professor and Co-Chair of Equity and Inclusion at Carnegie Mellon University), Sabina Brukner (Attorney and Literary Manager), Stephanie Pope Lofgren (10-Time Broadway Veteran, Writer, Producer), and Tom D'Angora (3-Time Drama Desk Nominated Producer). The organization is led by Producing Artistic Director Miles J. Sternfeld and Director of Education Alexander Tom.

"New City Music Theatre stands ready to serve as a leader in a new age by affecting real and systemic change in the theatre. Together we can be that agent of change starting now-by encouraging new visions, listening to new voices and cultivating new experiences."



To learn more about New City Music Theatre and stay up to date on production announcements, please visit www.NewCityMusicTheatre.org.