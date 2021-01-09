Cinevative Produces Exclusive 90 Minute Cinematic Tribute To Jerry Herman For PlayhouseLive







The pandemic halted audiences from being able to experience live theatre in-person, but Cinevative worked alongside Pasadena Playhouse to capture new works on-stage for the Playhouse's new digital platform, PlayhouseLive, including the brand new, 90-minute tribute, "You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman" set to premiere January 10th.

The production was conceived and music directed by Andy Einhorn (Music Director and Music Supervisor, Broadway's Hello, Dolly!; Carousel, among others) and directed by Cinevative's Mark Ciglar, who staged twenty-nine musical numbers as a theatrical tribute captured on-screen to Jerry Herman, including songs from Hello, Dolly!; Mame; La Cage aux Folles and more. The production was shot on stage at Pasadena Playhouse to an empty audience with strict COVID-safe policies for both cast and crew.

The show stars Lesli Margherita (Broadway: Matilda The Musical), Ashley Blanchet (Broadway: Frozen), Nick Christopher (Broadway: Hamilton), Andrea Ross ('Maria' in The Sound of Music National Tour) and Ryan Vona (Broadway: Once) with a premiere pre-show special starring Bernadette Peters and David Hyde Pierce.

In addition to being known as one of the nation's leading producers of commercials and promos for arts organizations, Cinevative has a long history of producing long-form arts-based digital and streaming entertainment content. Recent productions include, "In Development: ICEBOY!", starring Megan Mullally, Nick Offerman, Laura Bell Bundy and Adam Devine, which premiered last month on Playhouse Live as well as the Hashtag Booked series with Alfred Molia and Jeff Perry.

Cinevative's Founder and Creative Director, Mark Ciglar, says the company is "dedicated to advancing new forms of visual storytelling that merge the best of stagecraft and filmmaking to create powerful on-screen experiences" during this unprecedented time and beyond.

For more information on Cinevative, visit Cinevative.com. "You I Like: A Musical Celebration of Jerry Herman" will debut on Playhouse Live on January 10th, 2021 at 5pm PST. Tickets to view this event are available now through PlayhouseLive.org, with video-on-demand streaming available until February 7.