Christian Thompson to Star in DIVERSITY, EQUITY & INCLUSION Reading

Diversity Equity & Inclusion, a new play by Shiv Pai, will have an industry reading at 6:45pm on Monday, October 27th in New York City.

When national politics target America’s last surviving DEI office at Excelsior Energy, the team is forced to rebrand as they fight for their jobs and ultimately, their voice. Christian Thompson (Ain’t Too Proud) stars as Blake, the measured but weary department head struggling to keep his brilliant and diverse Gen Z staff focused as US politics and corporate bullsh*t threaten to turn their work into a PR nightmare and make them a scapegoat, destroying all they’ve built.

As office gossip and personal betrayals mount, Diversity Equity & Inclusion asks when a company’s survival depends on a culture of silence, who dares to take that first step toward change, and at what cost?

Shiv Pai, recently nominated as Best Rising Star at the 2025 WorldFest in Houston for his performance in All There Is starring Jason Priestley and Mena Suvari, makes his playwriting debut. Ashley Wren Collins (Associate Director and Choreographer, Reunions) directs and Christian Thompson heads a cast of NYU alums including Nicholas Milan, Lola Arenas, Shiv Pai, Rafael Bryant, Naomi Townsend, Merlinda Akindele and Genevieve Maiden.





