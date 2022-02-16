Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarship Announced for BIPOC Stage Managers







In partnership with Broadway Stage Managers, Narda E. Alcorn, Lisa Dawn Cave, Beverly Jenkins, Kenneth J. McGee, & Cody Renard Richard, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium awards five scholarships for stage managers of color to attend the annual professional development and networking conference for stage managers, the Broadway Stage Management Symposium.

Each scholarship is adjudicated by one of the five stage manager partners above and each recipient will have an individual meeting with their scholarship adjudicator in addition to the free pass to attend the conference in New York City or Online May 21st - 22nd. A full replay of all sessions is included for all attendees as well.

The Broadway Stage Management Symposium is an exciting enrichment opportunity for stage managers at all levels, featuring numerous Broadway stage managers and professionals sharing their experience and expertise. It is also an important networking opportunity as it brings together hundreds of stage managers from many disciplines, from across the US and around the world.

"Networking plays a big part in the job opportunities and career of a stage manager. That's why it's necessary to bring more diversity into the rooms where networking happens and that's what these scholarships are designed to do." - Matthew Stern, BSMS founder

These five scholarships are named in honor of Charlie Blackwell a highly regarded, esteemed, and beloved black stage manager whose Broadway SM credits include Nine, Sunday in the Park with George and Jerome Robbins Broadway. He passed away in 1995 and in 2021 was posthumously honored with a Del Hughes Award for Lifetime Achievement in the Art and Craft of Stage Management by the Stage Managers' Association. The Charlie Blackwell Symposium Scholarships honor his legacy, opening doors to the next great generation of BIPOC stage managers.

Applications and more details at: www.broadwaysymposium.com/scholarships

Submissions are open and the deadline to apply is Monday, February 21st. at 11:59pm ET.

BSMS is an educational intensive open to the public (see website for full details, information, speakers, schedule, pricing, and more) and will be held May 21 - 22, 2022 in a new hybrid format, live in New York City and on a dynamic online platform.

Student discounts & group rates available, contact BSMS for more details: info@broadwaysymposium.com