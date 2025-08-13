Center for Performance Research Names Jaclyn Biskup Executive Director

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Board of Directors of CPR – Center for Performance Research—which supports the development and incubation of new work in dance, performance, and time-based art—today announced that Jaclyn Biskup has been named Executive Director. In her new role, Biskup will lead all aspects of the organization and manage and oversee CPR's operations and programs. She will assume her role immediately.

“Center for Performance Research is delighted to welcome Jaclyn as our next Executive Director,” said Nick Hockens, President of the Board of Directors. “Jaclyn's energy and experience, including her own artistic practice, will help drive CPR's exciting growth and launch our next chapter. The Board looks forward to working with her to continue to support artists in their creative research and exploration.”

Biskup steps into the role following Alexandra Rosenberg who served as Executive Director since 2020 and skillfully shepherded the organization through the pandemic while continuing to expand CPR's programs as well as the organization's earned and contributed income.

“I am thrilled to continue supporting independent artists at CPR and to advance our mission of providing a vital space for research, development, and experimentation,” says Biskup. “Under Alex's exceptional leadership, CPR has flourished, and I am forever grateful for her vision and dedication. Leading this organization is both an honor and a dream come true, and I look forward to building on this strong foundation in the years ahead.”

The announcement precedes CPR's 2025 Fall Season, which will be announced in September and includes work at various stages of development by CPR Artists-in-Residence, guest curated evenings of in-process work, and special presentations extending from CPR's network of artists and scholars.

ABOUT JACLYN BISKUP

Jaclyn Biskup is a director, producer, and arts administrator working across theater, digital media, and film. Most recently, she served as Interim Managing Artistic Director at The Brick and as Creative Producer at New Ohio Theatre. She is the founding Artistic Director of The Mill, where she has directed and produced over 20 productions.

Her work has been presented at The Brick, New Ohio Theatre, Theater Lab, MCC PlayLabs, New Dramatists, Rattlestick, Dixon Place, Town Stages, and the NYC International Fringe Festival. As assistant director, she has collaborated with Tony Award-winner Anna D. Shapiro on the Broadway productions of The Minutes (Tracy Letts) and Straight White Men (Young Jean Lee), and worked on productions at Steppenwolf, The Public Theater, and The American Musical Theatre Workshop.

In digital media, she received an Emmy nomination and was a Peabody Finalist as a producer for the digital series The Secret Life of Muslims. Additional credits include The InBetween with Erika Henningsen (Broad Stream) and collaborations with PBS/NOVA, Delta Air Lines, Caltech, Harvard, and others.

She is a Drama League alumna, a New Georges Affiliated Artist, and a first-generation college graduate. She holds a BA in Theatre from Northern Illinois University and an MFA in Directing from Northwestern University.





