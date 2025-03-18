COYOTE UGLY LIVE Will Tour as an Immersive Party Experience in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After an electrifying industry presentation starring Broadway's Leanne Antonio in October, Producer Holly-Anne Devlin (Jersey Boys, 700 Sundays, Bring It On) announced that Coyote Ugly Live, a rollicking immersive comedy based on the world-famous bar, will launch U.S and International dates later this year. This high-octane, hotter-than-Hell new offering is produced with the support of and legendary entrepreneur and Coyote Ugly Saloon owner, Liliana Lovell.

Featuring all of your favorite tunes from the '90s and Early 2000s, the intoxicating 360° party serves up the saloon's classic dancing on the bar, wet and wild flair, and sexy circus topped off with ice-cold cocktails. The exhilarating offering is not based on the 2000 movie, but on the hilarious goings-on of the wild patrons and phenomenal women who've made the Coyote Ugly Saloon the most famous bar in the world.

"Who doesn't want a rowdy night out where you laugh your ass off, sing your heart out and become a full-blown-rockstar-goddess dancing up on the bar? Nowhere is more fun than Coyote Ugly Live and I can't wait to see the pure joy that this raucous event will bring to a global audience", says Creator, Holly-Anne Devlin.

"Coyote Ugly was created to provide people with an oasis to let loose and have fun," says founder Liliana Lovell, and this experience will be sure to do just that times ten.

Coyote Ugly Live is conceived, written, and directed by Devlin, and choreographed by Alison Ingelstrom, whose credits include the films Tick, Tick Boom, Up Here, and the hit television series, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, with music supervision by Liz Muller, whose credits include SIX - The Musical, and Genting Skyworld.

In addition to Antonio the workshop production featured Broadway and variety performers Amy Hillner Larsen, Sam Harvey, Sam Urdang, Gin Minsky, Lil'n Lace, Whitney Sprayberry, Maci Arms, Megan Campbell, Mecca Hicks, Nuri Park, Christina Quarternik, and Destiny Siegrest.

The creative team includes Associate Choreographer Whitney Sprayberry, Costume Design by Tristan Raines with Associate Designer, Q Le, and Sound Design by Tony Nominee Walter Trarbach.

