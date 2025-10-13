CONFESSIONS A New Musical to Have Industry Reading in October

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Theatre Now will present an invitation-only industry reading of Confessions in New York City on Monday, October 20th. The new musical is based on the memoir Confessions of a Gay Priest by Tom Rastrelli and features book and lyrics by Jonathan Keebler with music by Bob Kelly, two gay men who were raised Catholic. Joe Barros will direct with Ian Miller providing music direction. The two-act musical drama about love and the search for meaning has been in development in Theatre Now's Musical Writers Lab since 2022 and explores the intertwining of sexuality and spirituality through the true story of a modern-day gay priest.

Led by Conor Crowley (Bat Out of Hell), Dan Hoy (Pirates!, Harmony), Jonny Cortes (Gollum Owned a Tropical Smoothie), and Jesse Swimm (School of Rock, Mary Poppins), the cast for the reading will also include Noah Cornwell (Drunk Shakespeare), John F. Higgins (Succession), Nicholas Kraft (Drag: The Musical), Jillian Louis (It Shoulda Been You), and Jax Terry (Beatsville).

General management will be provided by Theatre Now with casting by Erik Schark. Industry members interested in attending can email info@tnny.org.

Theatre Now is a non-profit organization dedicated to new musicals which produces developmental readings and productions of new works as well as the annual SOUND BITES Festival of 10-Minute Musicals. They also host a monthly cabaret series at SoHo Playhouse and a monthly Industry Night series featuring industry professionals and special events. More information on all of their programming can be found at www.tnny.org.





