Broadway Across America and BTC Open Applications For Apprenticeship

Broadway Across America (BAA) and BTC launched their latest apprenticeship, an educational, semester-long introduction to the business of touring Broadway. Applications are now being accepted.

BTC and Broadway Across America welcome all applicants for part-time, paid Apprenticeships. This program is offered for current undergraduate juniors/seniors, graduate students, and early career professionals interested in pursuing a career in the business of theater. This 14-week comprehensive program will take place January through April 2026, beginning January 5th, 2026. Positions will be 20 hours per week at a pay rate of $18/hour.

In-person office availability and Friday afternoon virtual availability are required, along with travel to New York City for four days the week of April 6-10, 2026 (exact dates TBD).

Applications are now available online and due by October 1. Learn more here.

Program at a Glance:

Paid Apprenticeship positions in locations nationwide, including NYC, Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Fort Lauderdale, Houston, Louisville, Minneapolis, Ottawa, Seattle, and Salt Lake City

14-week program during spring semester

Part-time (20 hours/week), in-person with some remote work possible

Intended for undergraduate juniors, seniors, graduate students, recent college graduates and early career professionals

Comprehensive curriculum in the business of touring Broadway

Job duties in a variety of arts administration roles

Program culminates in a 4-day trip to NYC for networking, seminars and shows

Broadway Across America (BAA) and BTC have partnered to create a comprehensive paid Apprenticeship program for college undergraduate juniors, seniors, recent college graduates and early career professionals interested in pursuing a career in theater administration. We welcome applicants whose varied life experiences and perspectives can enrich the future of American theater, particularly those with a strong commitment to advancing inclusion in the arts and an interest in arts administration and/or business. Students from all fields of study, including Arts Administration, Business, Marketing, Communications, Finance, Human Resources, Theater Studies and more could benefit from this apprenticeship.

This program aims to develop a supportive and diverse commercial theater industry where people feel a sense of belonging, while providing an invaluable, in-depth education in the business of touring Broadway.

BAA-BTC Apprentices gain practical experience through on-the-job learning in Broadway Across America offices nationwide and learn the intricacies of the business of touring Broadway through an educational curriculum taught by BAA professionals. The Apprenticeship provides students with an opportunity to develop their job skills, broaden industry understanding and build necessary network connections to begin a professional career.





