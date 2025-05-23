 tracking pixel
Ashley Blanchet, Kennedy Kanagawa and More Star in REUNIONS Reading

The reading was directed by Gabriel Barre, the book and lyrics are by Jeffrey Scharf and the music is by Jimmy Calire.

By: May. 23, 2025
Ashley Blanchet, Kennedy Kanagawa and More Star in REUNIONS Reading Image
A private invitation-only reading of the new musical Reunions, took place yesterday, Thursday May 22, at the Harold and Miriam Steinberg Center for Theatre.  Directed by Gabriel Barre, the book and lyrics are by Jeffrey Scharf and the music is by Jimmy Calire. Sonny Paladino is Music Supervisor/Arranger and Alexander Greenberg is Music Assistant. Casting is by Daryl Eisenberg. Davenport Theatrical Enterprises  serves as executive producer.
 
Reunions is comprised  of two one-act musicals: The Twelve-Pound Look and A Sunny Morning.  It is a musical adaption of two famous one-act plays with a common theme: lovers meet by chance after many years apart. 
 
The Twelve-Pound Look, adapted from the play by James M. Barrie, is a thoroughly modern look at the issue of class, a woman’s “place,” and the high price of success.
 
A Sunny Morning, based on the charming play by the Quintero Brothers, shows that the hope of love springs eternal – even among septuagenarians.
 
The cast was comprised of Ashley Blanchet, Bryan Fenkart, Kathy Fitzgerald, Adam Heller, Kennedy Kanagawa and Alli Mauzey.
 

