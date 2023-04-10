Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Annaleigh Ashford, Christian Borle, and More Set for 2023 Broadway Teachers Workshop

Over three days, participants see four Broadway shows and have their choice of 18 workshops & master classes with Broadway’s finest artists.

Apr. 10, 2023  


The Broadway Teachers Workshop is an annual conference designed to inspire teachers and directors with new teaching methods, enhanced production skills and an exchange of ideas with peers and professional Broadway artists behind the scenes on Broadway in New York City.

Over three days, participants see four Broadway shows and have their choice of 18 workshops & master classes with Broadway's finest artists as well as peer networking. Participants may elect to add on a One Day Intensive in Directing, Choreography, Music Direction or Technical Design.

All participants receive a letter certifying 30 hours of Professional Development and have the option to simultaneously earn 3 Graduate Level Credits through UNLV.

The workshops offer a unique blend of inspiration, creative replenishment, and methodology/best practices from Broadway - applied to your program for enhanced classroom learning.

The 2023 Workshop lineup

  • Directing Plays: This session will focus on scene study with actors from Broadway's Harry Potter and the Cursed Child.
  • Directing Musicals: This session will focus on musical theatre scene study with actors from Broadway's Some Like It Hot.
  • Site-specific Performance: Have you ever thought about doing ...Spelling Bee in a cafeteria, Pump Boys and Dinettes at a gas station, Twelve Angry Jurors in a courtroom? This workshop will arm you with a format for producing and directing a site-specific performance.
  • Scenic Design - Transforming Space Over Time: Tony Award-winning scenic designer Beowulf Boritt will draw from his new book to illustrate different approaches to storytelling through the lens of Broadway productions he's designed with legendary directors James Lapine, Kenny Leon, and Susan Stroman.
  • Broadway in Concert: Join BTW favorite and legendary Broadway music director/arranger David Loud as he returns with another of his delightful inquiries into the songs of our greatest theatre composers.
  • Conscious Casting: In this guided peer session, we will explore the challenges, possibilities, and potential for casting traditional shows with contemporary students across all ideologies, ethnicities, identities, and abilities.
  • Lighting Design: This session will explore options on how to build and expand your kit to best suit your space and budget.
  • Making the Change - Effective Scenic Transitions: This session is dedicated to the often overlooked necessity to create a space that keeps a show's story "moving," and not just "provide scenery."
  • Choreography Guiding Principles: We'll address how to make the most of the dancers you've got!
  • Developing New Audiences: In this guided peer session, we will explore various initiatives that professional theatres have embraced and how teachers can implement some of them at their schools, such as interdisciplinary marketing, sensory-friendly performances, community outreach, etc.
  • Broadway Dance Class - A Beautiful Noise: In this fast-paced session, you'll learn a combination from the Neil Diamond musical now playing on Broadway, with Jess LeProtto!
  • Musical Theatre - Story Through Song: Led by a distinguished Broadway performer and music director, we will explore methods for coaching students on their musical performance, focusing on storytelling, specificity, and personalization.
  • Projections - Power and Possibility on a Budget: This workshop will focus on exploring the enormous scope of projections and how they can transform your production - without breaking the bank!
  • Fundamentals of Puppetry on Stage - Life of Pi: Working with a puppeteer cast member from Broadway's Life of Pi, we will break down the puppetry in the show and explore how to train your students to create and bring to life their own puppets.
  • Re-imagining the Classics: This session will explore the process of redefining a well-known show by taking a closer look at the story through a different lens.
  • Stage Combat: You'll make your rehearsal room a safe, playful, and nurturing space for students and faculty alike in this up-on-your-feet session.
  • Path To Broadway: Broadway's finest performers will share their stories "up close and personal" in this popular session.
  • Creativity in Theatre and Beyond: This session welcomes back Broadway producer Eric Cornell with a workshop inspired by his Harvard MBA professor about how creativity is useful and necessary, not only in the arts but in all professional endeavors. This workshop will arm you with substantive data to help bolster support for your program from administrators and your community alike.
  • Networking and Peer Sessions: We'll provide discussion groups,matchmaking, and connectivity throughout the conference.
  • MTI Session: Music Theatre International will take this opportunity to discuss new repertoire, technology, and how to be a part of the MTI family.


*subject to change

Learn more here.





