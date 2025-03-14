Anika Larsen and More to Star in THIS IS NOT A DRILL Industry Presentation

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



THIS IS NOT A DRILL, Holly Doubet's new musical will have a special industry presentation at Theatre Four of Theatre Row, 410 West 42nd Street, New York City.

The presentations are set to take place on Thursday, March 27 at 5:00 pm and Friday, March 28 at 2:00 pm.

"This is NOT A Drill" is based on a true event experienced by its conceptor, Holly Doubet. The production boasts an impressive team: Anika Larsen (TONY nominee); Aurelia Williams (TONY winning cast member, Once On This Island, Parade, In Transit); Jim "Kimo" West, Grammy-winner.

