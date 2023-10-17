Ambassador Theatre Group Appoints Ted Stimpson as CEO







Ambassador Theatre Group has announced that it has appointed Ted Stimpson as its CEO, effective 17 October 2023. Ted succeeds Mark Cornell, who is stepping down as CEO after seven years, leaving ATG strongly positioned for the next phase of its development.

Ted brings over 30 years of leadership experience to ATG, having previously led teams in the US, Europe, and Asia. Most recently, Ted served as CEO of Go City, a tech-enabled attractions marketing company, where he oversaw significant organic growth, the successful integrations of acquisitions, and a large-scale technology transformation. Ted has held Board and Advisory roles with Go City, Hellotickets, Stasher, Unplugged, and Virgin Experience Days. His appointment follows a thorough search process by the ATG Board to identify Mark’s successor, with the counsel of executive search firm Spencer Stuart.

“I am thrilled to be joining ATG, an organisation I have admired for a long time as a theatre enthusiast, and to be leading the company as it pursues its exciting next chapter of growth,” said Ted Stimpson. “Now is a great time to further accelerate ATG’s growth strategy and reinforce ATG’s position as a global leader in live entertainment through continued investment in our venues, state-of-the-art ticketing, digital marketing and new customer experiences. I look forward to working with the management team, including Chief Operating Officer Nick Potter and Global Content & Creative Director Michael Lynas, along with ATG’s partners Providence and TEG, and my new colleagues around the world, as we continue to delight audiences.”

“We are pleased to welcome Ted, an outstanding leader with proven experience in delivering strategic and operational excellence at tech-enabled consumer facing businesses. We were impressed with Ted’s enthusiasm for live events and creating memorable experiences for customers. We look forward to working together,” said Andrew Tisdale, ATG Board Member & Senior Managing Director at Providence. “At the same time, on behalf of everyone at Providence and ATG, I want to thank Mark for his many contributions over the years and look forward to continuing to work with him as a Senior Advisor to Providence. During his seven years as CEO, Mark spearheaded over 3x revenue growth by significantly expanding the Group’s venues from 40 to 64, as well as through organic growth and a firm commitment to outstanding programming. His leadership is testament to his passion, energy and dedication, no more so than through the unprecedented challenge of global pandemic.”

Mark Cornell commented, “I have thoroughly enjoyed leading this iconic business over the last seven years. Together with an outstandingly talented executive team, we have transformed this company and created a significant business within the exciting world of live entertainment. The creative energy and drive imbedded within ATG is second to none. I am particularly proud of both the values and commitment within the Group to delivering world-class content from the leading theatre productions in the world, coupled with an enhanced audience experience. I look forward to observing the continued progress of the Group over the coming years.”





