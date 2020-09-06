Alison Fraser Stars In Audio Drama HANUKKAH HAUNTING

Experience eight nights of horror as a Brooklyn family is haunted by ghosts over the Hanukkah holiday.







Get your fall off to a spooky start with Thrappo's clever new audio drama "Hanukkah Haunting."

Experience eight nights of horror as a Brooklyn family is haunted by ghosts over the Hanukkah holiday.

The all-star cast includes Voice Arts Awards winner Sarah Natochenny (voice of "Ash" in Pokémon), Tony Award nominee Alison Fraser (Broadway's The Secret Garden, Romance/Romance)), Mike Pollock (voice of "Doctor Eggman" in Sonic: The Hedgehog & Bread Barbershop), Emily Cramer (School of Rock & LES MISERABLES), Josh Davis (Broadway's Beautiful), Gianmarco Soresi (Netflix's Bonding), Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy (Netflix's Bread Barbershop & Yu-Gi-Oh!), Terrence Clowe (Marvel's Wolverine podcast), and Simona Berman (Pokémon).

This hilarious and innovative audio drama is created by the team that brought you Off-Broadway's hit musical comedy Good Morning New York. Written by Emmy Award winner Jacklyn Thrapp (creator of Good Morning New York).. Direction by Audie Award winner Barrett Leddy. Additional material by Barrett Leddy, Jackson Bell and Jane Lednovich. Music by Jackson Bell (Composer for Off-Broadway's Good Morning New York.)

"This audio drama is theatre for your ears," Thrapp says. "Hanukkah Haunting gives Broadway fans a new, fun and original piece of work to experience during the shutdown."

New York Governor Cuomo ordered Broadway & Off-Broadway venues to shut down in March 2020. Ever since then the majority of the Broadway community has been out of work.

Hanukkah Haunting is the first of three Thrappo plays to debut this holiday season. Jacklyn Thrapp's "Christmas Pitch" (romance) & "Christmas F@%T" (comedy) will debut later this fall.

Due to the pandemic, Thrappo Audio kept the process safe by having actors record from home as Barrett Leddy directed them via zoom. The majority of this entire project was written, recorded, directed and edited at home over a period of four months in the spring/summer of 2020.

Hanukkah Haunting is now available on Apple Books, Google Play, Chirp, Kobo, HiBooks, and Scribd. It will be on Audible in late October.







