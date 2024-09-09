Actors' Equity Association Endorses Sherrod Brown For United States Senate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Equity Association has announced that Equity's National Council has voted unanimously to endorse Sherrod Brown's reelection campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

“Senator Brown is a champion of working people and an ally we will fight to bring back to the Senate,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “His record with labor is superb across the board, and as a past co-sponsor of the Performing Artist Tax Parity Act, he responded to the needs of our members specifically. This is an important race for the people of Ohio, and workers all across the country.”

“Everything I do comes back to the Dignity of Work - the idea that no matter who you are, where you live, or what you do, your hard work should pay off,” said Sherrod Brown. “I'm honored to have Actors' Equity supporting my reelection as we honor the work of their members and continue fighting together for the dignity of every worker.”

The move marks Equity's first endorsement for a political candidate in the state of Ohio.

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org

