Actors' Equity Association Endorses Jacky Rosen For United States Senate

Actors' Equity Association announced that Equity's National Council has voted to endorse Jacky Rosen's reelection campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

“In her first term in the Senate, Jacky Rosen has been true to her roots as a proud union member,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “We are so excited by what she will accomplish, once reelected, for working people in Nevada and across the country.”

The move marks Equity's first endorsement for a political candidate in the state of Nevada.

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

