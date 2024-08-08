Actors' Equity Association Endorses Bob Casey for United States Senate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors’ Equity Association has voted to endorse Bob Casey’s reelection campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.



“Senator Casey takes very seriously his responsibility in responding to the needs of working people,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors’ Equity Association. “In his most recent term alone, he has advocated for public arts funding and fought for protections for caregivers. He is a partner that we look forward to welcoming back to the Senate.”



Equity’s public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.





