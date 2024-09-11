Actors' Equity Association Endorses Angela Alsobrooks For United States Senate

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Actors' Equity Association has announced that Equity's National Council has voted unanimously to endorse Angela Alsobrook's campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

“Angela Alsobrooks is a dedicated public servant who has already done so much for the people of Maryland,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “From economic development to racial justice to LGBTQ and reproductive rights, her values align with the union and we look forward to welcoming her to the Senate.”

The move marks Equity's first endorsement for a political candidate in the state of Maryland.

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks

