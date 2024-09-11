News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Actors' Equity Association Endorses Angela Alsobrooks For United States Senate

The move marks Equity's first endorsement for a political candidate in the state of Maryland.

By: Sep. 11, 2024
Actors' Equity Association Endorses Angela Alsobrooks For United States Senate Image
Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article

Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.




Existing user? Just click login.



Actors' Equity Association has announced that Equity's National Council has voted unanimously to endorse Angela Alsobrook's campaign for United States Senate on behalf of the more than 51,000 actors and stage managers working in live entertainment.

LATEST NEWS

Actors' Equity Association Endorses Angela Alsobrooks For United States Senate
Australian Actor and Writer Named Recipient of the Inaugural Playwriting Prize - The Cooper Prize
Legacy Fund for the Environment Will Host Annual Fundraiser
POMP, SNOW & CIRQUEumstance: The Live Stage Show Transforms into a Holiday Television Special

“Angela Alsobrooks is a dedicated public servant who has already done so much for the people of Maryland,” said Al Vincent Jr., executive director of Actors' Equity Association. “From economic development to racial justice to LGBTQ and reproductive rights, her values align with the union and we look forward to welcoming her to the Senate.”

The move marks Equity's first endorsement for a political candidate in the state of Maryland.

Equity's public policy priorities include defending and protecting the right to collectively bargain, a prevailing wage in the arts, racial justice, a strong minimum wage, stronger federal and state arts funding, gun violence prevention, universal federal health care, tax fairness and LGBTQ non-discrimination protections.

ACTORS' EQUITY ASSOCIATION, founded in 1913, is the U.S. labor union that represents more than 51,000 professional actors and stage managers. Equity endeavors to advance the careers of its members by negotiating wages, improving working conditions and providing a wide range of benefits (health and pension included). Member: AFL-CIO, FIA. www.actorsequity.org #EquityWorks



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.





Industry Classifieds

Videos