AT THE WAKE OF A DEAD DRAG QUEEN Will Receive Industry Presentations

Oct. 22, 2025
At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen, a play by Terry Guest, will receive two invite-only industry presentations at Open Jar Studios next month. The production will star Terry Guest and Paul Michael Thomson, who will reprise their roles from the play's 2019 and 2025 runs. 

There will be two performances  on November 2, at 1:30pm and 4:30pm. This is an invite-only event.

Courtney Berringers would like to welcome you to her wake! But—make no mistake—this ain’t your grandma’s funeral.

Loosely based on the life and death of playwright Terry Guest’s Uncle Anthony, At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen is a one-act, two-hander play set in 2004 that centers Blackness, southern queerness, and the fine art of drag.

From African gods and goddesses to Trina and Whitney Houston, At the Wake of a Dead Drag Queen thoughtfully uses storytelling, drama and drag to explore identity, illness, and the narratives we construct for ourselves. 

