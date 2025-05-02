AKA Reveals Senior Creative Promotions and Strategic Hires

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



AKA, the award-winning, fully integrated advertising agency, has announced the promotions of Sam McMenamin to Senior Creative Director, Head of Content & Social, and Lisa Lewis to Senior Creative Director, Head of Copy & Design. These new roles reflect AKA’s continued commitment to creative excellence and cross-disciplinary leadership.

“Sam and Lisa have been integral to shaping the creative identity of our campaigns and mentoring the next generation of talent,” said Miky Wolf, Chief Creative Officer at AKA. “These promotions are not only well-earned, but they also represent a strategic step forward in how we structure the Creative Studio to meet the demands of an evolving media landscape.”

In their expanded roles, McMenamin—who has been with AKA for the past decade—and Lewis—an industry veteran who joined AKA three and a half years ago—will take on new leadership responsibilities. McMenamin will oversee content and social innovation across the agency, while Lewis will guide narrative development, tone, and brand storytelling. Both will continue to serve as cross-platform leads on high-profile client accounts, bringing a hybrid lens of creativity and strategy to their work.

Alongside these promotions, AKA has made several key hires to strengthen its multidisciplinary creative studio:

Joey Barglowski, Senior Video Editor – A filmmaker and editor with a sharp eye for story, Joey brings emotional depth to everything he cuts. His instinctive sense of shot selection, rhythm and narrative elevates AKA’s motion work across the board.

Olufemi Leverett, Art Director – Leverett’s work blends bold visual storytelling with a refined design sensibility, and she has a remarkable ability to create imagery that feels both modern and timeless. She brings an innovative and emotionally charged approach to campaign visuals.

“These new team members each bring something distinct to the table—from visual precision to cultural fluency,” added Wolf. “Together, they represent the next wave of creative leadership at AKA.”

With these moves, AKA continues to expand its reputation as a hub for creative innovation in live entertainment and beyond.

