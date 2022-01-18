ACTORS PRO EXPO Returns In-Person and Online







Over the past 12 years, Actors Pro Expo has welcomed thousands of actors in the UK and USA. After successful virtual events in 2020 & 2021, Actors Pro Expo is going global with a hybrid event that will get Actors involved in-person and online!

Designed for actors, by actors - Actors Pro Expo is a trade show to help creatives develop and sustain their career, while creating new opportunities for themselves. The event offers seminars led by industry professionals as well as free one on one career mentoring sessions for feedback on your current career position.

One of the most popular expo events is 'Meals For Monologues' which is an opportunity for actors to perform for casting directors, casting associates and agents, and to make a donation in support of local food banks.

The expo is happening Saturday February 12th 2022 with 36+ seminar topics ranging from cultivating a positive mindset, how to stand out in your self tapes and even how to pitch yourself directly to major studios!

More Seminar Topics Include:

Actor's Pitch: How to pitch directly to NETFLIX, DISNEY, HULU or HBO with Valorie Hubbard

Monologues: Audition Preparation with NYCDA's Jessie Craig

Debunking Myths About Casting with casting director Dan Hubbard

Presentation Skills For Actors with casting director Kate Geller

TV Series Audition Technique with casting associate Kathryn Zamora Benson

Feature Film Audition Technique with casting director Kate Bone

7 Steps for Serious Actors with Anthony Reimer & Sandy Faison of The Neighborhood Playhouse

Commercials, The Fast Track to a Thriving Acting Career with David Bellantoni

Get the Competitive Edge: 3 Strategies to Stand Out in The Room and On Tape with acting coach Loren Chadima

Your Only Competition is Yourself with Founder and Artistic Director of Actors Workout Studio Fran Montano

Oscar Worthy Moments: How To Get Out Of Your Head and Book The Room with actor and coach Murisa Harba

To sign up for FREE general admission and secure a spot in individual seminars go to: https://events.reattendance.com/public/83

To apply to Meals for Monologues go to: https://www.eventbrite.co.uk/e/meals-4-monologues-applications-only-tickets-239137937007

To read more on what the event has to offer: https://www.actorsproexpo.com/.