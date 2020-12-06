4Wall Sunday Roundtable Presents Panel on Life In Entertainment Industry Sales







Episode 26 of the 4Wall Sunday Roundtable features sales veterans from leading manufactures in the entertainment industry. The panel will discuss their over 100 combined years of experience in the field, their career paths, working during the pandemic, and more.

Available starting December 6th at 7pm on Facebook Live: https://bit.ly/4Wall-Sunday-Roundtable-Ep-26-FB

Gary Fails (City Theatrical), Jane Rein (Arri), Chad Tiller (Rosco), and Mark Vassallo (ETC/High End) join hosts Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is a weekly series featuring a panel of entertainment design and production professionals who discuss the current state of the industry.

Drew Quinones and Jeff Croiter are joined by guests who have previously included lighting designers, set designers, projection designers, design educators, producers, general managers, production managers, production electricians, associate designers, and industry writers and publishers. Upcoming episodes include more of the same, and riggers, sound designers, salesmen and gaffers.

Past episodes can be viewed on 4Wall Entertainment's Facebook Live and YouTube pages.

4Wall Sunday Roundtable is produced by Jeff Croiter, Al Ridella, Drew Quinones and 4Wall Entertainment.







