Hi Jakarta Production Announces Open Hip Hop Free Trial Class

Hi Jakarta Production has announced an open Hip Hip free trial class! The class takes place on 26 and 27 February with Saul Kelly.

Regular Hip Hop class will start in March 2021 with a Teens Class every Friday, as well as a Kids Class every Saturday.

There are limited slots available so interested participants are encouraged to register now.

Contact Number: 08179010818/087880657508 (WA Only)

Established in 2017, Based in Jakarta, Indonesia as Youth Performing Arts Training Centre and House of Art Productions. The company is the First Official Kids Broadway Performance in Indonesia, have mission to inspire, show and bring people around the world creative minds, innovative performance and production, also become a home for us Provide arts edutainment programs that promote life long experience and skills also supporting artists in the magnifent era.