DREAMGIRLS THE MUSICAL Comes to Indonesia Next Month

Dreamgirls the Musical is a Broadway-licensed production featuring local talents, set at the venue of Glitz Inclusive, coming to Indonesia this year. Performances will run 27 Nov 2025 - 7 Dec 2025.

Set in the 1960's and 70's, Dreamgirls tells the story of a girl group trying to make it big in the glamorous and competitive American music industry. Through gospel, R&B, smooth pop, disco and more, Dreamgirls explores themes of ambition, hope and betrayal. It featurs hit songs like "Listen", "One Night Only", "And I'm Telling You, I'm Not Going", and many more.

This show is performed in English About Glitz Inclusive Musical Theatre Production:

- A laid-back musical theater where you can relax, socialize, and enjoy an immersive performance enhanced by a panoramic LED screen. Experience the show in a casual atmosphere with drinks and snacks, and connect with fellow theatergoers before and after the performance.

- Unique seating layout – Unlike regular theaters, all seats share tables enhancing comfort and social interaction. With a maximum capacity of 300 seats, even the farthest seat is only about 12 meters from the stage—much closer than in most theaters.

- Intimate stage design – Glitz Inclusive features a smaller stage complemented by a giant LED screen, creating a warm, immersive, and personal experience.