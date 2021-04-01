Indianapolis has a number of thriving performing arts institutions with esteemed alumni working on Broadway, touring theatre, local theatre, TV and film! Below, BroadwayWorld rounds up the top performing arts schools in Indianapolis. Check out the list below!

Are you a performing arts student who is interested in blogging about your school productions and the theatre scene in Indianapolis? Contact us here.

Looking to list your school in a roundup or submit a correction? Get in touch here.

University of Indianapolis

Starting your first semester, you'll have the opportunity to audition for roles, build sets, work on the tech crew and more. We don't think you should wait around to get your hands dirty. We believe in giving you as much experience as possible through an active role in every production, without having to compete against graduate students or dozens of other majors.

UIndy's Theatre Department is a medium-sized department, though students have said they feel part of a small family. This is because our tight-knit community of students, staff and professors work closely together on several theatrical productions each year. From engaging courses to working on productions, to acting alongside other students, you'll develop a keen sense of community. These connections are key to post-graduation success. Professors and others who can speak to your personal skill and talent will serve you well beyond graduation.

Learn more here.

Indiana University

We are passionate practitioners of theatre and contemporary dance. We examine the place of these arts in society, bringing both classic and original creations to stage. We present our work locally, nationally, and in other parts of the world. Our shows bring audiences to their feet, allowing them to experience the expressive power and emotion of performance.

Our artistry is the result of formal instruction, individual mentoring, and the magic that occurs when people of vision and expertise work together. We give our students the space and support they need to dive deeply into the enhancement of their talents.

We produce plays, dances, original productions, works of scholarship, and publications. Our department explores all facets of professional performance, including technical production and scenic design. We are playwrights, actors, dancers, and technicians, taught by leading professionals in contemporary dance and the theatrical arts.

Learn more here.

Marian University

At Marian University, you will be prepared to be a creative leader with curiosity, discipline, and empathy. You will gain valuable hands-on experiences through our classes, department productions, and the opportunity to interact with arts organizations that call Marian University home. From your first day, you will work with theatre professionals who work with many of the top companies in our city, state, and region.

What else can you expect? We identify and produce plays that reflect our Franciscan values and Catholic heritage. We understand and seek to utilize the power of theatre to share our message and make a statement about our world.

Learn more here.