Tickets to ELF at Clowes Memorial Hall on Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



ELF is coming to Clowes Memorial Hall in Indianapolis. Tickets are available now for performances December 17-22. The 2003 New Line Cinema hit film celebrated its 20th anniversary in November 2023, cementing its place as true holiday classic. This year is the eighth holiday season the musical will tour across the U.S., in addition to countless regional productions worldwide.

Tickets are available now by calling 1-800-982-2787, online at www.BroadwayInIndianapolis.com and www.ticketmaster.com, or by visiting the Clowes Memorial Hall box office.

ELF The Musical is the hilarious modern Christmas classic about Buddy, a young orphan child who mistakenly crawls into Santa’s bag of gifts and is transported back to the North Pole. Unaware that he is actually human, Buddy’s enormous size and poor toy-making abilities cause him to face the truth. With Santa’s permission, Buddy embarks on a journey to New York City to find his birth father, discover his true identity, and help New York remember the true meaning of Christmas. This must-see Broadway holiday production is sure to make everyone embrace their inner ELF.

Based on the beloved 2003 New Line Cinema hit, ELF features songs by Tony Award nominees Matthew Sklar (The Prom, The Wedding Singer) and Chad Beguelin (Aladdin, The Prom, The Wedding Singer), with a book by Tony Award winners Thomas Meehan (Annie, The Producers, Hairspray) and Bob Martin (The Drowsy Chaperone). The production will feature original direction by Sam Scalamoni and original choreography by Connor Gallagher ,scenic design by Christine Peters, costume design by Tony Award® winner Gregg Barnes (Some Like It Hot), lighting design by Paul Miller, sound design by Shannon Slaton, wig and hair design by Bernia Ardia, orchestrations by Tony Award® winner Doug Besterman (The Producers), music supervision by Michael Gildin and casting by The Wojcik Casting Team.

Additional information is available at ElfTheMusicalTour.com.

ELF will play Clowes Memorial Hall December 17-22, 2024 for 9 performances. Tickets are on sale now and available online at www.BroadwayInIndianapolis.com and www.ticketmaster.com, by calling 1-800-982-2787, or by visiting the Clowes Memorial Hall box office. Groups of 10 or more may call 317-632-5183. The performance schedule will be Tuesday-Friday evening at 7 pm, Friday matinee at 1 pm, Saturday at 2 pm and 7:30 pm, Sunday matinee at 1 pm and Sunday evening at 6:30 pm. ELF is part of the 2024/2025 Broadway in Indianapolis Series.

Comments