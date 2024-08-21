The South Bend Symphony To Present Mozart Piano Concerto No. 25 In C

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The South Bend Symphony Orchestra will present the June H. Edwards Mosaic Series opener, Mozart Piano Concert No. 25 in C at the DeBartolo Performing Arts Center on Sunday, October 20, 2024! With guest conductor Tania Miller leading the orchestra through this dynamic program and guest pianist Sara Davis Buechner performing the remarkable piece.

Guest conductor Tania Miller says, "I'm so thrilled to be working again with the extraordinary Sara Davis Buechner. Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 is one of his truly great masterpieces, a work of great elegance, complexity, and beauty. I know it is a favorite of Sara's, and she will bring us an interpretation of great depth and spirit."

The concert begins with Shostakovich's Chamber Symphony, Op. 110. The piece weaves together intense personal expressions and haunting melodies that resonate deeply with audiences. Following this is Silvestrov's The Messenger, featuring Sara Buechner on the piano. Finally, Mozart's Piano Concerto No. 25 in C, also featuring Sara Davis Buechner, is a work that shows the elegance and sophistication of the Classical era.

Sara remarks, "The magnificent Piano Concerto in C major (KV 503) of Wolfgang Mozart stands out as one of the composer's greatest creations, written near the end of his life in the same period that he completed his finest operas and the "Jupiter" Symphony of the same key. There is an Apollonian joy to this large-scale work, and I fully expect that smiles will be the order of the day when I perform it under the baton of Tania Miller, one of the finest conductors of our time. Tania and I have collaborated frequently, and I expect this will be one of our sunniest assignments to date. I can't wait!"

TICKETS are $13 for students and $39 for adults.

ONLINE -www.performingarts.nd.edu

PHONE - DeBartolo Performing Arts Center Box Office 574-631-2800

(Noon - 6 p.m., Monday - Friday)

IN-PERSON - Visit the DeBartolo Box Office (100 Performing Arts Center, Notre Dame, Indiana 46556) during the times listed above or one hour before any performance.

To VIEW the 2024-25 Season schedule, visit www.southbendsymphony.org

Dates, programs, and venues are subject to change.

