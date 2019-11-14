Storytelling Arts of Indiana is Hosting Its Third Indy Story Slam

Storytelling Arts of Indiana is hosting the third Indy Story Slam of its 2019-20 regular season on Wednesday, November 20, in partnership with Garfield Park Arts Center and WFYI. The theme, "Food Glorious Food," is perfect for Thanksgiving; however, it can be interpreted broadly. The stories just have to be true, told in first-person and up to five minutes long. Prizes will be awarded to the top three tellers.

WHAT:

Indy Story Slam - "Food Glorious Food"

WHEN:

Wednesday, November 20, 2019 7:00-8:30 p.m.



WHERE:

Garfield Park Arts Center

2432 Conservatory Drive, Indianapolis

COST:

$10, Tickets available here or at the door





