Southbank Theatre Company Presents Tour-de-Force, One-Woman Show NATURAL SHOCKS
Tickets are on sale for “Natural Shocks” at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' Near Westside, November 10-20, 2022.
Southbank Theatre Company electrifies its second season with playwright Lauren Gunderson's 60-minute, one-woman, tour-de-force show, inspired by Hamlet's iconic "To be or not to be" soliloquy. Tickets are on sale for "Natural Shocks" at Fonseca Theatre on Indianapolis' Near Westside, November 10-20, 2022.
Carrie Ann Schlatter plays Angela, a woman waiting out an imminent tornado in her basement. She overflows with quirks, stories, and a final secret that sends the reality of guns in America square onto your lap. Under the direction of Eric Bryant, the play is equal parts confessional, stand up, and a full-on reckoning.
"'Natural Shocks' takes us on a metaphorical journey through the personal and political life of a woman whose life hangs in the balance," said Southbank artistic director Marcia Eppich-Harris. "Schlatter is perfect for this role - not only a great actor, but she's also someone with a lot of experience performing one-person plays. She's a wonder to behold."
With more than two dozen works, Lauren Gunderson is currently the most produced playwright in the U.S., aside from Shakespeare. She is a two-time winner of the Steinberg/ATCA New Play for "I and You" and "The Book of Will." She's also won the Lanford Wilson Award, Otis Guernsey New Voices Award, and John Gassner Playwriting Award. The San Francisco artist is a Mellon Foundation Resident of the Marin Theatre Company.
In 2018, activists organized readings of "Natural Shocks" across the country to raise money to prevent gun violence and domestic abuse.
Tickets $20 for adults, $17 for students/seniors. Buy at the door or at Southbanktheatre.org.
