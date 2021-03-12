SIX's Samantha Pauly to Host Master Classes for Discovering Broadway Inc.

Broadway star of the new musical Six, Samantha Pauly, is coming to Central Indiana April 17th to teach an in-person pop rock vocal class and a Six dance routine class. Safety is a top priority, with COVID-19 regulations being implemented.

Today marks the one-year anniversary of what was supposed to be SIX's opening on Broadway. March 12th was also the day Broadway shuttered. With New York theatres closed for exactly a year now, Discovering Broadway Inc. is hosting top talent like Samantha Pauly and others in order to inspire and equip young talent so they continue pursuing their dreams.

During the summer and fall of 2020, the nonprofit programmed free online seminars featuring Tony Award-winning Director Rachel Chavkin and Lila Neugebauer. Similarly, the organization hosted Q & A's with Phillipa Soo, Erika Henningsen, Jerry Mitchell, Sergio Trujillo, Megan Hilty, Krystina Alabado, Brandon Victor Dixon, Scott Ellis, Marc Bruni, Jason Moore, Marc Shaiman, Michael Greif, and Adam Jacobs to name a few. In November 2020, Discovering Broadway Inc. hosted its first in-person class featuring Beetlejuice's Music Director Kris Kukul.

"As someone who grew up in the Midwest, I love that I can come back and teach kids who are passionate about Broadway. Discovering Broadway understands the importance of arts education," says Samantha Pauly.

"First, I will teach a pop/rock audition course. We will focus on students bringing in their best pop/rock cut. I've found that young actors are terrified to sing stuff like this, but with shows like SIX, Jagged Little Pill, Moulin Rouge and & Juliet taking the theater by storm, it's becoming vital that actors have pop/rock songs ready to go. Second, I will teach a dance routine from Broadway's upcoming musical SIX. Given that the show has yet to open on Broadway, this is a rare opportunity for an aspiring artist."

The nonprofit's CEO/Founder Joel Kirk says, "Discovering Broadway Inc. serves two communities: Central Indiana and Broadway. We want to be there for artists. Their work matters. Their craft matters. My goal is to be able to look back on the pandemic years from now and say that we did everything possible to serve our community by encouraging artists creativity."

Discovering Broadway Inc. believes that theatre is for all. As such, the nonprofit provides scholarships for at risk youth to participate in the master classes and to attend presentations of the new musicals. To learn more about Discovering Broadway Inc., visit their website at discoveringbroadway.org.